ACC Commish: We Plan to Be as Prepared as Possible

The ACC is taking the patient approach before making any significant decisions regarding the upcoming fall athletic season. The Big Ten announced Thursday that they would play a conference only football schedule, and the Ivy League has canceled their fall athletic schedule, but the ACC refuses to jump the gun.

Commissioner John Swofford issued a statement Friday stating that the league's Board of Directors plans to thoroughly examine all options before coming to an absolute decision on the upcoming season.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and administrators remains the ACC’s top priority. As we continue to work on the best possible path forward for the return of competition, we will do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions. Over the last few months, our conference has prepared numerous scenarios related to the fall athletics season. The league membership and our medical advisory group will make every effort to be as prepared as possible during these unprecedented times, and we anticipate a decision by our Board of Directors in late July.”

The ACC and the SEC are two vital markets looking to salvage whatever they can for rivalry season-ending games such as Georgia Tech vs. Georgia, Clemson vs. South Carolina, Louisville vs. Kentucky, and Florida State vs. Florida. In other words, no one wants to lose out on money.

Major news should be heard at the end of July.

