AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
Other Sports

ACC Commish: We Plan to Be as Prepared as Possible

Quierra Luck

The ACC is taking the patient approach before making any significant decisions regarding the upcoming fall athletic season. The Big Ten announced Thursday that they would play a conference only football schedule, and the Ivy League has canceled their fall athletic schedule, but the ACC refuses to jump the gun.

Commissioner John Swofford issued a statement Friday stating that the league's Board of Directors plans to thoroughly examine all options before coming to an absolute decision on the upcoming season. 

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and administrators remains the ACC’s top priority. As we continue to work on the best possible path forward for the return of competition, we will do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions. Over the last few months, our conference has prepared numerous scenarios related to the fall athletics season. The league membership and our medical advisory group will make every effort to be as prepared as possible during these unprecedented times, and we anticipate a decision by our Board of Directors in late July.”

The ACC and the SEC are two vital markets looking to salvage whatever they can for rivalry season-ending games such as Georgia Tech vs. Georgia, Clemson vs. South Carolina, Louisville vs. Kentucky, and Florida State vs. Florida. In other words, no one wants to lose out on money. 

Major news should be heard at the end of July. 

Stay with AllTarHeels here on Sports Illustrated to learn more on the North Carolina Tar Heels, You can follow us by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page.

Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_Heels and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five-Star CB Tony Grimes Reclassifies to Class of 2020: Grimes' Father, 'He's Going for Sure'

COVID-19 has forced everyone to reshift their fall line-up, including student-athletes.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

The Ivy League Led The Way In March. Are They Doing So Again?

On Wednesday, July 8 the Ivy League announced the cancellation of all fall sports. Will other conferences follow suit like they did in March when the Ivy League was the first to cancel their basketball conference tournaments?

isaacschade

by

isaacschade

Tony Grimes Has Reclassified: What That Means for UNC

Grimes was the best player in UNC's 2021 class, now he is one of the best players in the 2020. How will he adjust?

Jonah Lossiah

by

Quierra Luck

Drake Maye Represents Long-Term Success For UNC

Drake Maye just might be the future of a UNC squad that is garnering a lot of attention. What does he mean to a building program?

Jonah Lossiah

ACC Announces Delay of Fall Sports Until September 1st

The ACC is trying everything in their power to keep normalcy within collegiate sports but with recent spikes in COV-19 cases, maintaining the regular playing schedule for fall sports is getting increasingly difficult.

Quierra Luck

UNC Announces Confirmed Cases for COVID-19; Suspends Football Voluntary Workouts

North Carolina has released a statement regarding their positive test results for student-athletes.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: Will Patrick Baldwin, Jr. Be A Tar Heel?

Class of 2021 Five-star PF Patrick Baldwin, Jr. has the Tar Heels in his top 10. Will he come to Chapel Hill for college?

isaacschade

by

isaacschade

UNC Basketball: The Road Less Traveled

Roy Williams willingly and regularly takes his team on the road in non-conference play. How do other blue bloods compare? They don't.

isaacschade

Report: 2020 Maui Invitational Still on Schedule

According to Jon Rothstein, the Maui Invitational in Hawaii is still scheduled to continue with its original event date, November 23-25, 2020.INLINETwitter

Quierra Luck

Four-Star DE George Wilson Announces Commitment Day

Highly recruited George Wilson will be announcing his decision July 12th at 4 pm. Can Dre Bly do it again?

Quierra Luck

by

Jonah Lossiah