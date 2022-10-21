Are the Tar Heels in the driver's seat for the ACC Coastal division?

With the second bye week of the season for North Carolina in full swing, all eyes are diverted to the ACC scoreboard where Coastal opponents will compete throughout the weekend.

One such instance took place on Thursday night, when the Virginia Cavaliers went into Atlanta and defeated Georgia Tech 16-9.

After dual-threat quarterback Jeff Sims exited due to injury, the Yellow Jackets were unable to get back on track, as they dropped their second conference game of the season.

With Georgia Tech's first loss in the month of October, Pittsburgh and Miami remain as UNC's two Coastal opponents with one loss.

As this bodes well for North Carolina, it brings about the question: what are the Tar Heels' odds to win the Coastal division?

According to the ESPN FPI, North Carolina has an 80.9 percent chance to win the Coastal with Clemson (91 percent) as the only ACC team having a higher chance to clinch their division.

Pittsburgh holds a 10.9 percent chance, while Miami sits at 5.3 percent.

The Panthers travel to Louisville for a Saturday night matchup and Miami will welcome the Duke Blue Devils.

A stumble from either program would increase the Tar Heels' odds, but the real chance to inch closer to Charlotte comes next Saturday when they host Pittsburgh.

North Carolina will then close out the ACC schedule with matchups against Virginia, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, and NC State.

Can the Tar Heels maintain their division lead and earn their first trip to the ACC Championship Game since 2015?