Coach Hess Gives Insight and Ideas on Maintaining Workouts During a Crisis

Quierra Luck

Strength and Conditioning coach, Brian Hess, met with reporters virtually to give an update on student-athletes at-home training. 

Of course, the main concern for most fans and staff are making sure the kids are ready to go full throttle upon their return, but the most significant issue the team is facing are the different circumstances with each athlete. Unfortunately, everyone doesn't have access to the necessary weights for strength and conditioning. Coach Hess highlighted the different workouts he's implemented and making sure the team stays on one accord despite the challenges,

"The workouts are set out; We have a program for those who have gym access, and within that, we have programs for some of the guys that have different modifications. Some guys work better with different movements, so we accommodated for that. And then we have a program for those who have no gym; With that, we're telling them just to get a backpack and make it as heavy as you can."

"Right now, the one that we're going through is the one that's the "no" weight room lift, and while we're doing that, those who have a weight room are in their weight room going through the plan that we sent them. And it's all individualized cards, it has their weights on it, and we're coaching them just the same. But we are going through and treating the no weight room lift cause that's the majority of our guys right now. We're taking that one as the team lift."

When asked regarding his ability to keep track whether or not the workouts are completed, Hess mentioned it was impossible to do because the workouts are voluntary,

"That's the nature of voluntary we cant do that. There's no reporting no attendance taken its a voluntary training session as if we were in a discretionary period. That's just the nature of where we are by ACC Guidelines."

