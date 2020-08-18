Season Preview: Boston College

Opponent Rundown

Date: October 3 at Alumni Stadium (Boston, MA)

2019 Record: 6-7, 4-4 ACC (4 in the Atlantic)

Coach: Jeff Hafley, first year as coach.

Last Face-off: UNC won 34-10 in 2013. UNC ahead in all-time series 3-2 (two games vacated).

Summary

It’s a new season and a new regime for the Eagles. Jeff Hafley was hired on last December, previously being the co-defensive coordinator for Ohio State. The Buckeyes had one of the best defenses in the country last year. They finished fourth in points allowed and first in total yards allowed.

The problem with Boston College in recent years has been their inability to get over the hump. They have been pretty consistent, earning bowl appearances in each of the last four seasons. However, the program has not seen a 10-win season since 2007, and it only has one bowl victory since then as well.

The difficulty will be patience while Hafley gets his play-calling stripes. No one questions that he has earned a shot as a head coach at this level, but how he will respond in certain situations will be a major tell for his new career path. His defensive philosophy and knowhow should boost the program within his first few years on campus.

With Hafley comes a whole new coaching staff, bringing in Frank Cignetti and Tem Lukabu as his new coordinators. Cignetti is the offensive coordinator and will also serve as the quarterbacks’ coach. He has been a quarterback’s coach in the NFL for his seven years of coaching before coming to BC. Defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu also comes from the NFL, serving as the Cincinnati Bengals linebacker coach last year.

The defense could be quite stout, with several key starters returning to the lineup and fresh defensive minds calling the shots. It will be the strongest part of this Boston College team in 2020.

What will need help is the offense. The Eagles’ workhorse and All-ACC running back AJ Dillion is now a Green Bay Packer. His production during his time at Boston College was immense, tallying 4382 yards rushing and 40 total touchdowns. He was the cog for their offense for three years before declaring for the NFL Draft.

Many of Boston College’s question marks might be answered by week three. It will be interesting to see just who starts and how the Eagles open their season.

Key Returners

David Bailey is a junior running back and the heir apparent to AJ Dillon. He was no joke last year, rushing for 844 yards and 10 touchdowns as the second-string back. He could be poised for a true breakout year.

Dennis Grosel started seven games at quarterback last year after starter Anthony Brown went down with a season-ending leg injury. Brown also transferred to Oregon after the season. Grosel will be competing for the starting QB job, but last year’s season doesn’t give him much of a boost. As a redshirt-sophomore he passed for 983 yards and 9 touchdowns. He only completed 48% of his passes.

Phil Jurkovec is a quarterback with a lot of potential. He is a transfer from Notre Dame and has been granted a waiver for immediate eligibility by the NCAA. Jurkovec was a top 100 player in the class of 2018. His a dual-threat QB who will have a serious chance at the starting job.

Kobay White lead the Eagles with 29 catches last year and is entering his final season. Due to the inconsistency at quarterback, the preseason All-ACC wide receiver was unable to show as much as he wanted in 2019. He finished with 460 yards and 5 touchdowns and will be looking to make a real impact this season.

Max Richardson is a senior linebacker and the one of the best defenders on the roster. The Eagles will look to him for leadership on that side of the ball this year. He enters his final year already with 33 starts and being named All-ACC second team in 2019.

Key Losses

AJ Dillon was the brightest light from the 2019 season for Boston College. His dominance and consistency will be missed in many ways.

Anthony Brown would’ve been the starting quarterback for the Eagles in 2020. He from his first game as a redshirt freshman. His transfer to Oregon could work out in the long run if someone like Phil Jurkovec steps up. The main thing that held Brown back at Boston College was his health. He suffered season-ending injuries in his first and third years with the Eagles.