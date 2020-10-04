UNC @ Boston College: Post Game Conference

CHESTNUT HILL, Ma - After defeating Boston College, 26-22, UNC head football coach Mack Brown, QB Sam Howell, Safety Trey Morrison, RB Javonte Williams, and LB Chazz Surratt took to the podium to discuss their win, fixing mindless mistakes and staying present in each victory.

Mack Brown opening statement/questions:

"Number one, I'm really happy for our team. We lost this game at Virginia Tech last year, we lost this game at Pittsburgh last year, and the guys found a way to win it tonight. That's progress. We were concerned about the three weeks off and having a sloppy game, and that's really what happened (regarding penalties). We had way too many many penalties on offense that just killed drives, an awful kicking game mistake, and then defensively, we gave up too many passing yards. On the good side, we did enough to win the game."

QB Sam Howell:

"I think we got sloppy at times; We had way too many penalties. I know, we get on the field and then get backed up 10, 15, or 20 yards at a time. So we have to clean it up. We're moving the ball fine all night, we've got to clean up the penalties."

Safety Trey Morrison:

"I feel like I did pretty good. I had a couple of mistakes out there, but I just really went out there and just tried to play my hardest on every single play. Our defensive line is incredible without them unless on the back end, wouldn't have it so easy to make plays out there; They execute."

LB Chazz Surratt:

"With a three-week layoff, we rebooted ourselves; Came out like this was a season opener. I think we came on strong. I mean, we came out it was 14 to three. Sometimes we think we're just going to blow people out so well. I mean, even when we're winning guys got their heads down like we're losing the game, but we're still winning."

RB Javonte Williams:

"Our focus was off a little bit, but overall, I think we did pretty good, and it paid off. We came out and played hard; The three weeks weren't anything that impacted us. I feel like our focus is off a little bit coming out. Usually, at the halftime, that's when we start scoring, but this time it didn't work, and you got to fix it. We have to get ready for the future."

North Carolina heads back to Chapel Hill to prepare for Virginia Tech at Kenan Stadium, October 10th.

