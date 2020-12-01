Four-Star Tight-End Bryson Nesbit Verbally Commits to UNC

SI All-American candidate, and four-star tight-end Bryson Nesbit, has committed to North Carolina.

Nesbitt selected the Tar Heels over UCLA, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech.

The Charlotte Native is a dual athlete playing both football and basketball. He is seen as a basketball prospect as well; just playing football his junior year of high school. Nesbit comes from a family of athleticism; His mother Tara played soccer at South Carolina and his father Jamar played offensive guard at South Carolina and in the NFL for ten seasons winning a Super Bowl with the Saints in 2010.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound tight end was courted by tight-end coaches John Lilly and Tommy Thigpen. Nesbit is ranked by 247 Sports as No. 16 in his position and No. 22 in the state.

As the 18th prospect for Mack Brown and Carolina in the class of 2021, Nesbitt joins a star-studded class with players such as Keeshawn Silver, Drake Maye, RaRa Dillworth and Power Echols. Tar Heels still remain as the third best class in the ACC behind Clemson and Miami.

SI All-American breaks down his game:

One of just two uncommitted tight ends in this top 10, Nesbit may be the most inexperienced prospect on the list with just one varsity football season under his belt. The South Carolina legacy prospect, whose father Jamar played in the NFL for a decade as an offensive lineman, flashes considerable natural ability even in the limited sample. He is a towering physical specimen at 6-foot-6 with balanced traits as a pass catcher and blocker on occasion. He works well in a handful of alignments with enough athleticism to be showcased in the catch-and-run passing game at his high school. Nesbit's basketball background shines on Friday nights with his elite ball tracking ability and strong hand-eye coordination. Few can pluck the football away from their body like he can, in stationary and on the go situations, part of many reasons the offer list is expansive despite the football inexperience.

