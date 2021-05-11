Can Mack Brown Land Arch Manning?

Some of the top teams Some of the top teams in the nation are in pursuit of quarterback prospect Arch Manning, who has begun to schedule visits to potential colleges.

The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of Archie has been on Duke coach David Cutcliffe’s radar for a long time. Coach Cut, of course, was Peyton’s coordinator and position coach at Tennessee and Eli’s head coach at Ole Miss.

Could North Carolina’s Mack Brown swoop in and snatch the next Manning from Duke, as well as some of the top programs in the nation? The Heels appear to be in the running.

247Sports’ Steve Wilfong spoke to Manning’s father Cooper, who said that the rising junior quarterback is planning to visit Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, SMU and Texas in June.

Stanford, USC, Ohio State and Notre Dame will also eventually be stops on his travel schedule, along with UNC and Virginia. The Tar Heels have offered a scholarship, and Cooper Manning confirmed that he’ll likely visit Carolina at some point this summer.

Duke and Tennessee, alma mater of uncle Peyton, are also in the mix.

Manning led his school to the state semi-finals last season, completing 72 percent of his passes for 1,643 yards and 19 touchdowns.

https://www.si.com/college/lsu/football/how-arch-manning-has-improved-lsu-recruit

Coach Nelson Stewart has known the Manning family for years and started coaching Arch in the sixth grade, when he started playing football. There are many positives to take away from Manning's game but the one element that Stewart comes back to is his pocket presence.

His high school coach, Nelson Stewart told SI/FanNation's LSU Country, "I've had him since Pre-K and he started playing football in sixth grade so I feel like I've coached him forever. I think with him, it's hard to say just one thing but right now his pocket awareness. He can take hits, he doesn't get rattled, he'll hang in there and he can extend plays and make throws that most other quarterbacks can't. That rare ability that a play is never over. If he gets flushed outside, he can square his body up, he's a tremendous athlete."

His high school coach, Nelson Stewart told SI/FanNation’s LSU Country, "I've had him since Pre-K and he started playing football in sixth grade so I feel like I've coached him forever. I think with him, it's hard to say just one thing but right now his pocket awareness. He can take hits, he doesn't get rattled, he'll hang in there and he can extend plays and make throws that most other quarterbacks can't. That rare ability that a play is never over. If he gets flushed outside, he can square his body up, he's a tremendous athlete."