Carolina Connection - The Opening Weekend That Was

Quierra Luck

Sports Illustrated publishers South Carolina Gamecocks reporter Chaunte'l Powell and I come together to bring the first installment of Carolina Connection, a show dedicated to discussing issues involving their two great states. 

The duo dive into critical accounts such as race, politics, and gender identities. In the hopes of giving the alternative narrative and prove that all statements shouldn't be blankets. 

This weekend the SEC became the latest conference to hit the field for the first time this season, and it lived up to the hype for South Carolina as their opener against Tennessee came down to the wire. 

Meanwhile, in the ACC, it's opening week all over again as the UNC Tar Heels have been on a two-week break. Coach Mack Brown has been wearing multiple hats this season, but as he navigates through uncharted territory, he tells his team to focus on the task at hand, football. Brown wants the concern of play and COVID-19 to remain his sole responsibility and maintain normalcy as much as possible.

The Heels head into week four against Boston College with a two-week break. This team's question is, can they meet the high expectations of media and analysts and be the team they often brag about?

It was also an eventful week in the WNBA as the playoffs continue, while many players head overseas to begin the next stretch of their season.

