SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

Michael Carter, "We Have Talent Fans Haven't Even Seen Yet"

Quierra Luck

UNC senior running back Michael Carter has experienced a complete circle while in attendance at North Carolina. Looking back over his tenure, he's experienced everything from losing seasons to winning a bowl game, and two different coaches who have given him an incredible role in leading the Tar Heels to victory.

The Florida native has rushed for a career-high of 1,003 yards, 466 return yards, and 154 receiving yards his junior year. During 2019, Carter was named to the 2019 Third-Team All-ACC (RB), 2019 Honorable Mention All-ACC (All-Purpose), 2019 Doak Walker Award Watch List, and is on pace to set a school record with a 6.03 yards per rush average for a career. Currently, Carter and junior Javonte Williams combine for the most yards from scrimmage (268.9) by a running back duo since USC's 2005 combo of Reggie Bush and LenDale White (287.6). Also, the pair are the only players nationally with 800+ rushing yards and 200+ receiving yards.

Talk about a hell of a running back system.

As his senior year comes to a close, Carter is collecting accolades along the way. He's featured on multiple award watch lists such as Doak Walker, the Paul Hornung, and the Senior Bowl. But it's not the awards that are apart of his highlight film when it comes to remembering his time at UNC; it's his growth and time spent with his teammates that play in the forefront of his memories.

"As a player just since I've gotten here, I've seen myself grow a lot just in terms of maturity and fine-tuning things that I was already good at. In high school, there are just certain things that you have to do." Carter stated, "Because I was just like, I was talented, where other people now you know, they're talented too, so is about technique. I think I've gotten much better than that perspective."

But he didn't do it alone. Carter recognizes the talent on this team; this is a one of a kind chance to truly help turn the football culture at UNC into a memorable and consistent winning team.

"I think that the ability to compete at this level with these guys is the biggest takeaway for me. I never look at a picture from a 2001 Miami hurricane team and think, 'it was just college kids'; You recognize every single one of them. I think that's the type of talent we have here. I know. So I think that's cool. That's like the biggest thing for me; I can take away that we have that type of talent in our locker room that you haven't even seen yet."

North Carolina is heading into the season's most anticipated game against No. 2 ranked Notre Dame on Friday afternoon. Notre Dame leads the series 18-2. Both Carolina victories occurred in Chapel Hill.

Can UNC complete the upset in Chapel Hill? As Carter states, the talent is present; now it's time to execute.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UNC-Notre Dame Injury Updates: Irish Down Two Linemen, Heels Get Reinforcements

Notre Dame will be missing center Jarrett Patterson and guard Tommy Kraemer on Friday, while the Tar Heels will get back corner Kyler McMichael and may also see injured corner Storm Duck, center Brian Anderson and receiver Beau Corrales return

Shawn Krest

"There Are No Moral Victories"--Jeremiah Gemmel on Notre Dame

North Carolina faces No. 2 Notre Dame on Friday. LB Jeremiah Gemmel says he is spending extra time in the film room to prepare for the Irish and thinks last year's near miss with Clemson shows the Tar Heels can go toe-to-toe with anyone

Shawn Krest

Sam Howell: "We Know the Impact Beating Notre Dame Can Have"

UNC quarterback Sam Howell is on a roll, leading his offense to four straight 40-point games. This week, the Tar Heels have No. 2 Notre Dame. Howell discusses the offense and the challenge the Irish present

Shawn Krest

UNC Basketball: NBA Tar Heels on the Move

The NBA Draft, free agency, and trades have several Tar Heels changing jerseys, while some are staying put, some are free agents without a team, and a few others have retired.

isaacschade

From Lennie Rosenbluth to Cole Anthony: All 53 UNC First Round NBA Draft Picks

On Wednesday, Cole Anthony became the 53rd Tar Heel selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. Who are the other 52? Let's find out.

isaacschade

Brandon Robinson: We Are Going As Far As Garrison Brooks Takes Us

After Brandon Robinson left UNC, reflection took place on the change he'd like to see going forward. On "The Player and The Fan", Robinson highlights the players who have to show up big for the Tar Heels.

Quierra Luck

Five Freshmen on the Floor? Tar Heels Might Try It

UNC coach Roy Williams likes to play experienced players, but this year, things might look different. Williams even said we might see a lineup of five freshmen on the floor at times. Here's what that would look like

Shawn Krest

Anthony Harris Won't Be Ready For UNC's Opener

Roy Williams confirmed that Anthony Harris won't be ready for UNC's opener next week. Harris is still recovering from a torn ACL. The Tar Heels will need to rely on freshmen at point guard, but Williams has been impressed with RJ Davis

Shawn Krest

Garrison Brooks, Caleb Love Named to Naismith Watch List

North Carolina is one of nine teams with multiple players on the Naismith Award watch list. Candidates for the player of the year from the Tar Heels are senior Garrison Brooks and freshman Caleb Love

Shawn Krest

Roy Williams: "You're Damn Right I'm Afraid" of COVID

UNC coach Roy Williams said he wears a mask all practice and plans to wear it during games. Is he afraid of COVID? "You're damn right I'm afraid of it. I don't want the thing"

Shawn Krest