Cedric Gray tabbed as Sporting News All-American

North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray emerged as one of the most impactful players in the ACC in 2022, leading the conference in tackles and earning a First Team All-Conference selection.

Gray ranked second in the country in both total tackles (137) and solo tackles (7.6), averaging 10.5 per game.

After his dominant season in Chapel Hill, the junior has been named to the Sporting News All-American Second Team.

Linebackers Drew Sanders (Arkansas) and Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State) joined Gray, as he was one of just six linebackers across college football to be selected.

In three seasons with the Tar Heels, Gray has tallied 240 total tackles, four interceptions, and four forced fumbles. He has recorded consecutive seasons with 100 or more tackles.

Leading a North Carolina defense that showed progress throughout the season, particularly in the second half of games, Gray impressed in both pass coverage and in run defense.

Although he is draft eligible, Gray has yet to make a decision on his future with the Tar Heels. He has two years of eligibility remaining and will participate in the Holiday Bowl against Oregon on Dec. 28th.