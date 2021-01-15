Ty Chandler to UNC: The Perfect Fit

This Tuesday former Tennessee running back Ty Chandler announced his decision to transfer to UNC for this final year of eligibility. Thanks to the NCAA rules implemented due to the pandemic, Chandler is granted this additional year and is immediately eligible to play in 2021.

Chandler may not of have gained the attention of some SEC’s running backs in recent years, but he has been one of the most productive backs in Tennessee history. He finished his four-year career in Knoxville fifth in school history in all-purpose yards.

He ended with 2,046 rushing yards and 465 receiving yards in those four years, but he was also rarely the main act on offense. Chandler only topped 20 carries in two games during his time at UT, rushing for 120 and 154 yards in those outings. He averaged just over ten touches a game as a Volunteer.

Chandler became a starter in 2018 and led Volunteers in rushing in both his sophomore and junior seasons. In 2020, sophomore back Eric Gray took over the starting duties. With Gray getting the nod and other young backs creating a crowded running back room, it makes sense why Chandler opted to transfer for his final year.

His style is perfect for what Phil Longo expects out of his running backs. With the departures of Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, Chandler will expect to come in and win the starting job for the Tar Heels. He will be pushed by senior British Brooks, junior Josh Henderson, and sophomore Elijah Green for that spot, but given Chandler’s talent and experience, it’s difficult to say he won’t be first on the depth chart. Though it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Carolina roll out with a 1A and 1B system like the team had this past season.

Chandler is exactly what UNC needed to strengthen its 2021 roster. Despite four major opt-outs of the Orange Bowl, the running game is the along area that suffered significantly. Though Chandler will only have one year to show what he can do, that’s all UNC truly needs in order to develop their youth and produce at a high level while doing so.

SCOUTING REPORT

Chandler was a high-caliber recruit coming out of high school. He was easily considered a four-star and top 70 prospect in the country. After four years, he has matured into his frame and is an excellent size at 5’11” and 205 pounds. He also possesses great speed, with the school reporting a 40-yard dash time of 4.3 seconds.

He is an all-around type of back and it will be very interesting to see how he is utilized in UNC’s fast-paced offense. More is expected out of Sam Howell in 2021, but Chandler gives the Tar Heels the ability not to shift too far away from how they operated in 2020.

The most intriguing aspect to watch will be Chandler’s receiving out of the backfield. He has shown a lot skill catching to the ball, and that is something that Tar Heel fans showed be very encouraged about. The main reason that his receiving stats are somewhat average is that Tennessee never had a quality passing game during his time there. Chandler is great out of the backfield and he also shows a lot promise split out in the slot, something Michael Carter did very well in Phil Longo’s system. Chandler is an every down back.

Something that flashes on his tape is his burst to the line of scrimmage. When the holes open, Chandler finds them quickly and explodes through. He is as quick as he is fast. Given that UNC is returning every starter on the offensive line this could be a scary matchup for ACC opponents.

In order to take his game to the next level, Chandler will need continue to work on his open-field elusiveness. It is not poor by any means, but with his size and speed he could prove to be one of the top running backs in the ACC this year. With more carries and a much more explosive offense, Chandler will have ample opportunity to exhibit that ability.

When compared to last year’s backs, Chandler fits more in the vein of a Michael Carter than a Javonte Williams. He is a good size, but not someone that will always look to initiate contact. He does, however, have a knack for earning extra yards after contact. He is good about knowing where the first down marker is and how to fall forward to get two or three additional yards.

The Tar Heels running back room had a lot of question marks coming into 2021. It was losing the best running back duo in the country, which is difficult for any team. It was not a room lacking in talent, just experience. The transfer of Chandler alleviates a lot of that pressure and could make the UNC running game something to fear yet again.