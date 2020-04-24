NFL Draft Preview: Offensvie lineman, Charlie Heck

Offensive lineman, Charlie Heck wasn't supposed to be this "enormous" as spectators at the NFL Combine described him. Son of 12 year NFL veteran and Notre Dame alum, Andy Heck, Heck was only 6'0 and 145 in high school; Fast forward to today, he's 6'8 and 311 pounds. And proudly stating he's willing to gain 20 more.

Heck, who started 35 out of 36 games during his three years at Carolina. Heck has met with the Bears, whom his father played for and where former teammate, Mitch Trubisky currently plays, and informally with the Texans and Cowboys.

Offensive coordinator, Phil Longo, speaks on what it meant to have Heck in the lineup,

"Well, he's the veteran, he's the oldest guy, he's probably one of our most consistent players. I think those guys in the room look up to him. So, as I said earlier, he's just as much of a presence there on the sideline as he was a player. So, he was a benefit two-fold and those guys are glad just to have him back and have his leadership back, and then he was productive on the field for us. So, it's good to have Heck back in the lineup."

Height: 6' 8"

Weight: 311 lbs

Arms: 34 1/8”

Hands: 10 1/4”

NFL Combine Numbers:

40 Yard Dash: 5.16u seconds

Bench Press: 21 reps

Vertical Jump: 28.0 inches

Broad Jump: 112.0 inches

3 Cone Drill: 8.02 seconds

20 Yd Shuttle: 4.86 seconds

NFL Draft Overview:

Three-year starter with offensive line play in his bloodlines. He's a tall tackle with inevitable leverage and anchor concerns at times despite playing with bend. He carries an NFL-ready frame with long arms and loose hips for move blocks and recoveries. His range in pass sets is just average, so he needs to get on top of rushers with his length early in the rep to maintain feel and widen the arc when needed. Heck has the talent to handle swing tackle duties and should be fully functional in all run-blocking schemes.

Strengths

Father is an NFL offensive line coach



Much more fluid than expected for his size



Athleticism and agility to accelerate into or adjust to moving targets



Makes combo blocks with desired rhythm



Thrusts hips into base blocks and drives from insteps



Transitions from pass punch to grip to slow the rush



Reestablishes hand positioning through length and effort



Gets length involved early in pass sets



Adequate pass posture



Makes athletic recoveries to wash rushers past quarterback

Weaknesses

Very tall and high-cut



Needs to improve core strength for better body control



Narrows his base as drive blocker



Pad level allows him to be discarded during sustain phase



Struggles adjusting to cross-face movements



Early opener in pass sets



Allows weight to slide too far outside, opening inside counter



Hands need to be quicker with his punch



High center of gravity leads to some anchor failure

NFL Grade: 5.96, Backup/special-teamer