UNC Football adds Charlotte 49ers as Non-Conference Opponent

Chapel Hill, N.C. - North Carolina football announces their first meeting with UNC-Charlotte, September 19th at Kenan Stadium. Charlotte will fill in as non-conference opponent.

The ACC announced teams will play a ten in-conference game schedule and one non-conference game. The 11 games will be played over at least 13 weeks, with each team having two open dates. The non-conference game will take place with the ACC team having home-field advantage; All non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC.

North Carolina was initially supposed to play non-conference teams such as Auburn, James Madison, Connecticut and Central Florida. Central Florida and Auburn were canceled once the ACC required non-conference games to be played in the team's home state. Both James Madison and Connecticut have canceled their fall seasons due to the recent global pandemic, COVID-19. Auburn is now playing an all SEC schedule.

The Charlotte 49ers football program is entering Year 8 overall and Year 6 at the FBS level as a member of Conference USA. Charlotte joined the FBS and C-USA in 2015 after spending two years (2013 and 2014) as an FCS independent.



Head coach Will Healy is in his second year and led the 49ers to their first bowl game last year after finishing 7-6 in the C-USA conference. It was a record setting year for both wins, league wins and participating in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl.

The schedule is as follows:

September 12th: Syracuse

September 19th: UNC-Charlotte

October 3rd: at Boston College

October 10th: Virginia Tech

October 17th: at Florida State

October 24th: North Carolina State

October 31st: at University of Virginia

November 7th: at Duke

November 14: Wake Forest

November 27th: Notre Dame

December 5th: at Miami

