BREAKING: Charlotte Cancels Football Game Against UNC

COVID-19 has struck early in the season affecting North Carolina’s football schedule.

Charlotte announced this morning that they have canceled the football game against the Tar Heels scheduled for this Saturday, September 19. This decision came as a direct result of quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure within the Charlotte football program. Charlotte has dealt with three positive cases over the past two weeks and their offensive line was essentially wiped out due to their contact tracing protocols leading to a two-week quarantine for the exposed players.

From Charlotte’s Athletic Director Mike Hill: “We’re extremely disappointed to have to cancel our game at North Carolina. While I know our team is heartbroken, due to the number of players in quarantine, we could not safely play. We very much appreciate the University of North Carolina having scheduled this game with us. Unfortunately, we do not currently share any common open dates to reschedule.”

The immediate question that comes to mind is, “Will the teams be able to reschedule?” Sadly, as you read in that last sentence from Hill, based on scheduling restraints there is no hope of playing this game.

This type of scenario has always been a possibility in this season of uncertainty, but the reality of it actually happening is quite jarring (especially just 48 hours before kick-off).

Five Quick Takeaways

The good news is that this isn’t a lost game against an ACC opponent. On the other side of things, will all due respect to Charlotte, this would have been a great opportunity to work out some of the kinks that showed up in week one against a lesser-talented opponent. Every opportunity to play a football game is a chance to get better. This is an extra week of recovery and healing for top offensive lineman Josh Ezeudu. Carolina already had a bye week scheduled for the following week, September 26, before traveling to play Boston College on October 3. There is always the possibility that Carolina could schedule another opponent for September 26. Carolina has another open date on November 21, the Saturday before Thanksgiving. It's also possible a game could be rescheduled for that date. It would be naive to think this is the only time a scheduling issue will happen this season. Prepare now as though Carolina could lose other games as well. Nothing is guaranteed in 2020.

Moving Forward

As of now, the Tar Heels will return to action on October 3 to face the Boston College Eagles. No time has yet been scheduled for kick-off.

UPDATE (9/17/20 @ 10:57am ET)

Statement from North Carolina Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham:

"This certainly is disappointing, especially for the student-athletes on both teams who had prepared hard for this game and were really looking forward to this match-up. We knew when we decided to play football in this environment that cancellations would be a possibility, because the health and safety of our teams and community is our priority. We are looking at opportunities to add an opponent on Saturday, Sept. 26, which is currently scheduled as an open date."

Statement from North Carolina head coach Mack Brown:

"We're disappointed we won't have a chance to play this weekend, but completely understand and appreciate Charlotte's transparency. We were looking forward to competing against Coach Healy's group. As you know, we're good friends so I hate this for him and his team. Hopefully, everyone affected is okay and we wish them the best as they move through the season."

