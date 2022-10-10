Cole Holcomb continues to produce for Washington Commanders

With a 105-yard, two touchdown performance on Sunday, Washington Commanders receiver and former Tar Heel Dyami Brown stole the show at FedEx Field, but another North Carolina product continued his impressive start on defense.

Former walk-on and fifth round pick Cole Holcomb, racked up a career-high 15 tackles, including 11 solo, in the 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Holcomb leads the Commanders with 47 tackles on the season, while the next closest is safety Darrick Forrest with 25. The former Tar Heel also leads the NFC East in tackles and sits tied with New Orleans' Pete Werner for eighth in the NFL.

He has paced the Washington defense in tackles in four of the first five games in 2022 and since the start of 2021 has ten games with double digit tackles.

Also Important to note is Holcomb's respect and influence in the locker room, as the 26-year old was voted a team captain prior to the 2022 campaign.

In four seasons in Chapel Hill, Holcomb emerged into a star on the Tar Heel defense, recording 328 tackles, good for 10th all-time in program history, in 49 games.

As a senior in 2018, Holcomb led the ACC with 105 tackles on the year, an average of 9.5 per game. His 22 tackle and three forced fumble performance against Georgia Tech that season marked a career-high and earned himself the ACC Linebacker of the Week honor.

Holcomb and Dyami Brown will have a quick turnaround as they travel to Chicago to face the Bears on Thursday Night Football.

With a struggling offense in the Windy City, Holcomb may be in line for another impressive performance.