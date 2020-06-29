UNC QB Commit Drake Maye to Compete in Elite11 QB Competition

The nation's top 20 quarterbacks will be heading to Nashville this week to compete in the Elite11 quarterback competition. North Carolina's top quarterback and current four-star prospect will be among the roster, Drake Maye.

Per their website, the Elite 11 QB Academy events are designed to help younger quarterbacks who are driven to succeed advance their football and training knowledge in order to maximize their ability. Participants are taught QB-specific and athletic performance drills designed by some of the top quarterback coaches and sports performance specialists in America.

Maye is looking to add his fifth star during the competition. Over the course of the year, Maye has earned countless awards for his performances in at Myers Park in Charlotte; most recently winning 'Observer Male Athlete of the Year".

“Obviously it’s going to be nice see everyone and be friends off the field but between the lines it’s full go,” Maye said.

“I’m excited. It’s a great opportunity to compete against the best quarterbacks in the nation and get to learn from some great coaching and just go out there and get something to do and compete. With the quarantine I haven’t done anything in a while with groups of people so getting out there and throwing it around, it’s going to be fun.”

As a dual athlete, Maye is competitive in both basketball and football.

Coming in at 6'5 and 210 pounds, Maye is just one of the recent stars that have committed to Carolina over the last couple of months. The 4-star prospect is currently ranked No. 55 overall, and No. 4 in the state. Maye received offers from some of college football best programs such as Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. Maye chose to continue the family tradition and attend UNC after de-committing from Alabama.

During his two years on Varsity, Maye completed 398-of-581 for 6713 yards, 86 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Maye's basketball ability can be seen as natural given that his brother, Luke Maye, was a star forward under Roy Williams. During his two years as a starter, Luke Maye becomes an unexpected star, propelling his career after an unbelievable shot against Kentucky in the Elite Eight during the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Myers Park finished the school year with an 18-9 record, Maye's contribution included an average of 16.1 points and 11.3 rebounds.

