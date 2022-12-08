Skip to main content
Drake Maye to return to UNC in 2023

Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports

Drake Maye to return to UNC in 2023

The UNC signal caller will return to North Carolina for his redshirt sophomore season to lead a high-powered offense in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the country this past season, throwing for 4,115 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Maye paced the ACC in the aforementioned categories and has the opportunity to lead the Tar Heels to their first 10-win season since 2015.

After putting himself in the Heisman conversation and earning ACC Player of the Year honors, many pundits and fans across the country speculated that Maye would enter the transfer portal.

On Wednesday, the redshirt freshman announced his plans for the 2023 season.

In a social media post, Maye stated that he is returning to Chapel Hill. "Couldn't leave this place, I'm a Tar Heel," the post read.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Maye will enter the 2023 season as QB1 for the Tar Heels and as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. The biggest question mark around the offense is now who will be the offensive coordinator for North Carolina.

Phil Longo, the play-caller in Chapel Hill for four seasons, is headed to Wisconsin to accept the same position, leaving an opening among one of college football's most dynamic offenses.

The Tar Heels ranked 15th in the country with 473.6 yards per game and averaged 35.0 points per contest en route to a Coastal division title.

While the offense is expected to lose receivers Josh Downs and and Antoine Green, a quartet or running backs will return and North Carolina could bring back three starters along the offensive line.

With Maye under center, the offense in Chapel Hill should once again be one of the best in the country and help the Tar Heels garner national attention.

In This Article (1)

North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels

USATSI_19335741
Football

Phil Longo to leave UNC for Wisconsin

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_16691818
Football

All-Conference cornerback to visit Chapel Hill

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19441794
Basketball

Five-star guard, UNC target discusses recruitment

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19560350
Football

Tar Heels offer SEC transfer at offensive line

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19200457
Football

UNC CB Tony Grimes heads to transfer portal

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19559256
Football

North Carolina to face PAC 12 opponent in Holiday Bowl

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19563192
Basketball

North Carolina shows fight in ACC opener loss

By Asheebo Rojas
USATSI_19536088
Basketball

UNC vs Virginia Tech Preview

By Bryant Baucom