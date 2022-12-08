Drake Maye to return to UNC in 2023

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the country this past season, throwing for 4,115 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Maye paced the ACC in the aforementioned categories and has the opportunity to lead the Tar Heels to their first 10-win season since 2015.

After putting himself in the Heisman conversation and earning ACC Player of the Year honors, many pundits and fans across the country speculated that Maye would enter the transfer portal.

On Wednesday, the redshirt freshman announced his plans for the 2023 season.

In a social media post, Maye stated that he is returning to Chapel Hill. "Couldn't leave this place, I'm a Tar Heel," the post read.

Maye will enter the 2023 season as QB1 for the Tar Heels and as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. The biggest question mark around the offense is now who will be the offensive coordinator for North Carolina.

Phil Longo, the play-caller in Chapel Hill for four seasons, is headed to Wisconsin to accept the same position, leaving an opening among one of college football's most dynamic offenses.

The Tar Heels ranked 15th in the country with 473.6 yards per game and averaged 35.0 points per contest en route to a Coastal division title.

While the offense is expected to lose receivers Josh Downs and and Antoine Green, a quartet or running backs will return and North Carolina could bring back three starters along the offensive line.

With Maye under center, the offense in Chapel Hill should once again be one of the best in the country and help the Tar Heels garner national attention.