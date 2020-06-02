Drake Maye to Play in 2021 Under Armor All-American Game

Drake Maye has announced that he was chosen to play in the 2021 Under Armor All-American game.

Maye will be joining future 2021 teammates, RaRa Dillworth and Keeshawn Silver. The All-American Football Game chooses the top 100 players in the nation will compete in Orlando with the best coaches, players, and gear in the game. Current NFL stars such as Julio Jones, A.J. Green, Amari Cooper, Jameis Winston, and Leonard Fournette have all competed in the competition, and former legends such as Deion Sanders have participated as a coach.

The Charlotte native is 6'5 and 210 pounds, Maye is just one of the recent stars that have committed to Carolina over the last few months. The 4-star prospect is currently ranked No. 55 overall, and No. 4 in the state. Maye received offers from some of college football best programs such as Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. Maye chose to continue the family tradition and attend UNC after de-committing from Alabama.

The Maye family has strong ties to UNC with brother Luke Maye, former UNC basketball star, and his father, Mark, played football for the university. Maye has been committed to Alabama since last July. Maye's recruitment is a telling sign of Carolina football; Maye could easily be one of Mack's best signing since Sam Howell.

