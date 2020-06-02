AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Drake Maye to Play in 2021 Under Armor All-American Game

Quierra Luck

Drake Maye has announced that he was chosen to play in the 2021 Under Armor All-American game. 

Maye will be joining future 2021 teammates, RaRa Dillworth and Keeshawn Silver. The All-American Football Game chooses the top 100 players in the nation will compete in Orlando with the best coaches, players, and gear in the game. Current NFL stars such as Julio Jones, A.J. Green, Amari Cooper, Jameis Winston, and Leonard Fournette have all competed in the competition, and former legends such as Deion Sanders have participated as a coach.

The Charlotte native is 6'5 and 210 pounds, Maye is just one of the recent stars that have committed to Carolina over the last few months. The 4-star prospect is currently ranked No. 55 overall, and No. 4 in the state. Maye received offers from some of college football best programs such as Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. Maye chose to continue the family tradition and attend UNC after de-committing from Alabama.

The Maye family has strong ties to UNC with brother Luke Maye, former UNC basketball star, and his father, Mark, played football for the university. Maye has been committed to Alabama since last July. Maye's recruitment is a telling sign of Carolina football; Maye could easily be one of Mack's best signing since Sam Howell.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_Heels and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cam Johnson Using Time Off to Teach Younger Brother the Carolina Way

Cam Johnson is teaching his younger brother, Puff, the expectations of UNC while on break from the NBA.

Quierra Luck

Recruit Review: Josh Downs

Josh Downs is one of the stars of UNC's 2020 class. With an early start, he looks to assert himself on a talented roster.

Jonah Lossiah

by

Quierra Luck

2021 UNC Point Guard Target Kennedy Chandler to Transfer

Kennedy Chandler is transferring to Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, KS for his senior year.

isaacschade

North Carolina Coaches and Players Statements on Racial Injustice and George Floyd

Head coaches Roy Williams and Mack Brown release statements of support for peaceful protests over the untimely death of George Floyd.

Quierra Luck

by

alangales

The Latest and Greatest to Wear the Jersey Numbers of Incoming Freshmen

The Incoming Freshmen Have Been Assigned Jersey Numbers. Who Came Before Them?

isaacschade

by

Quierra Luck

Tony Grimes Announces His Top Four

The nation's top corner has taken his next step in his recruiting journey. Which schools are still in the mix?

Jonah Lossiah

by

Quierra Luck

Nate Britt Signs with Wiha Panthers Schwenningen of Germany

Former Tar Heel and 2017 National Champion Nate Britt announced his new home, Germany.

Quierra Luck

National Champion Shea Rush Excels Outside of Basketball

There's more to student-athletes than their production on the court. Shea Rush proved that everyone's dream of playing basketball means more than scoring from behind the arc.

Quierra Luck

Mack Brown Discusses Game Plan for Player Return

Mack Brown held an immediate teleconference regarding Bubba Cunningham's announcement to reopen the university.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: 2019-20 Stats in Review - Total Blocks

A look back at total blocks for the 2019-20 Tar Heels

isaacschade

by

isaacschade