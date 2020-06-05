Recruit Review: Power Echols

Power Echols is one of the most interesting prospects in UNC’s 2021 class.

He is the highest rated inside linebacker in North Carolina and his talent is made obvious when you watch his film. However, unlike many top athletes, much of his value comes in the intangibles he brings.

As a junior, he led Zebulon B. Vance to a 4AA State title. Vance steamrolled through much of the playoffs thanks to an impressive defensive performance in every result. In five games, Echols and the Cougars allowed only three touchdowns and never more than one score in any of those outings.

Scouting Report

The first thing that jumps out at you is Echols’ speed. When he makes his decision, he flies to the ball. With quality pursuit angles, he tracks down ball carriers in a flash. His quickness also makes him an extremely effective weapon as a blitzer. If he gets by his blocker or isn’t picked up, it’s almost a guaranteed incompletion or sack. Because he is so fast, his just as effective on a delayed blitz package or playing as a QB spy for more elusive throwers.

One of the only things holding Echols back from being seen as the top backer in the country is his size. He is currently listed at 6’1” and 206 pounds, which is smaller for an inside linebacker. He does have more than a year to build onto his frame, which is going to need to happen in order to be top player in college. Much of his strength comes from his lower body. If he can add to his strength and bulk up, especially his upper body, he can be a multi-year starter for UNC.

His size is somewhat similar to former Tar Heel middle linebacker Andre Smith. Coming out of high school, Smith was consistently told that his size would hold him back. He stood at about 6’ and 215 pounds coming into college. Well, Smith played in every game in his first two years in Chapel Hill, earning a starting spot as a sophomore. A knee injury cut short his junior season after just two games. Despite this, he was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2018 and has made the roster the last two seasons.

Though he is similar to Smith, Echols is rated higher and possesses more athleticism at this stage.

Echols has great mechanics when he goes in for a tackle. He fits square and gets his body low. He breaks down on a runner without losing too much speed and can deliver a powerful hit. These fundamentals are a big reason why Echols forced a lot of fumbles last season. It’s not just about hitting hard, but also where and how.

The linebacker also keeps his feet chopping on impact and wraps up the ball carrier. This gives him more leverage and a stronger base on the take down. It also leads to less missed tackles.

Something else that you can’t see on a stat sheet his Echols’ awareness. He rarely gets caught out, and he has great play recognition. He is patient when he senses a screen or a trick play. He doesn’t over pursue and knows how to fill his lane.

In terms of things he needs to work on, Echols could show improvement in coverage. Given his IQ for the game and his speed to the ball, this could be something that he grows into with work. However, in order to be dominate at every level of the game, pass coverage will need to be a strength.

You can’t be the best player on one of the top defenses in the country without intelligence and leadership. Echols took up the role as a field general and can be seen talking to his defenders in-between plays. The middle linebacker is often referred to as the ‘quarterback of the defense’, and this seems to be something Echols embraces.

Echols is a playmaker, and that is something that will likely translate to the college level. He will need to work on his physical attributes and hone all the things that make him great. With this class, UNC looks to be building a defense of top-tier athletes that can get the job done in a lot of ways.