Former Hurricane provides valuable insight ahead of North Carolina's showdown with Miami

Before transferring to Chapel Hill in the offseason, North Carolina center Corey Gaynor spent parts of five seasons in the ACC with the Miami Hurricanes.

Gaynor recorded action in 38 games and made 28 starts under head coaches Mark Richt and Manny Diaz, establishing himself as a consistent starter during the 2019 season.

A streak of 27 consecutive starts under center for the Hurricanes came to an end when Gaynor suffered a season-ending knee injury in week three of the 2021 season. That injury allowed Gaynor to enter the transfer portal and finish his collegiate career with the Tar Heels.

Now donning the Carolina blue and argyle, the graduate transfer will once again play at Hard Rock Stadium, this time on the opposing sideline.

As North Carolina's showdown with Miami approaches, Gaynor is using his knowledge and experience to help the Tar Heels prepare.

"He (Corey) knows a majority of the guys on the team and he can give you a pretty instructive chart about who every person is and how they practice," said wide receiver Antoine Green during Wednesday's press conference. "He's a very impactful player on this team and he's productive as well."

Gaynor has started all five games at center this season for the Tar Heels, taking over the starting role during fall camp.

With a 1-0 record in ACC play, North Carolina could make a big statement with a road win on Saturday. Gaynor's insight and ability to assist the Tar Heels, may just help them return home to Chapel Hill with a victory.