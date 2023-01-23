Former UNC standout named Tulsa wide receivers coach

In 2022, former North Carolina standout Ryan Switzer announced his retirement from football.

Six months later and Switzer has plans to return to the world of football, this time as a coach.

On Monday, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported that Switzer is heading to Tulsa to become the Golden Hurricanes' next wide receivers coach.

The 28-year old will join a revamped coaching staff that has featured an overhaul this off-season.

Switzer spent five seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was a part of four different organizations, most recently playing for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.

He served as a Swiss army knife on the gridiron, not only spending time as wideout, but also serving as both a punt and kick returner.

Switzer recorded 1,373 yards as a kick returner, averaging 21.8 yards per return and scored one touchdown and tallied 537 yards as a punt returner.

He saw success out of the slot as a receiver, amassing 50 receptions for 321 yards and one touchdown in 41 career games.

Prior to the NFL, Switzer accomplished one of the all-time great careers in a Tar Heel uniform, breaking numerous records during his time in Chapel Hill.

In 2013, he became the first freshman in North Carolina program history to be name a First Team All-American, tying the FBS record for punt return touchdowns in a season with six.

After coming to Chapel Hill as a three-star recruit, Switzer finished his career with the Tar Heels as one of the most decorated receivers in school history. He holds the record for both receiving yards (2,907) and receptions (244).

The Charleston, West Virginia native also holds the single-game record for receptions (16).

Switzer would prove his freshman season a punt returner was no accident, earning the program record for punt returns (99) and punt return yards (1,082).

In 2022, Tulsa ranked fifth in the American with 273.2 passing yards per game.

The Golden Hurricanes will be a young group heading into the 2023 season, as they lost their top two receivers in Keylon Stokes and JuanCarlos Santana.

Stokes led all receiving categories for Tulsa with 76 receptions for 1,224 yards and eight touchdowns. Santana was the No. 2 wideout, tallying 53 catches for 859 yards and seven touchdowns.

Can Switzer turn a young and inexperienced group into a successful unit in 2023?