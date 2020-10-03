SI.com
Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: North Carolina @ Boston College | Week 4

Quierra Luck

CHESTNUT HILL, Ma - North Carolina faces their first component in two weeks. The Tar Heels (1-0, 1-0 ACC) hit the road for the first time against Boston College (2-0, 1-0 ACC) on Saturday for their second conference meeting of the season.

The No. 12 Heels opened their season with a win against Syracuse, but COVID-19 haunted their season early on as UNC-Charlotte canceled the following week due to safety precautions.

North Carolina was disappointed but understood the extra effort Charlotte took to maintain a healthy environment for both teams. Head Coach Mack Brown released a statement wishing the program best moving forward.

"We're disappointed we won't have a chance to play this weekend, but completely understand and appreciate Charlotte's transparency."

Boston College hosts North Carolina as the first ranked team to visit Alumni Stadium since No. 24 Wake Forest defeated the Eagles 27-24 last season. This will be the eighth meeting between the two schools with the Tar Heels holding a 5-2 series advantage.

Both teams are looking to continue their undefeated season. 

Hunter Long walking off the field on his own. Great thing to see

1st half, 3:52: Trey Morrison with a big hit! Big collusion. Boston College head coach upset with Carolina allegedly cheering while a player is down.

1st quarter, 7:35: A First Career TD for Khafre Brown. A 26-yard pass from Sam Howell. Makes it 7-0 Tar Heels!!

