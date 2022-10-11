Gray and Echols are college football's best linebacker duo

The rise and improvement of the North Carolina defense in recent weeks has increased expectations in Chapel Hill. Through the first two weeks of ACC play, the Tar Heels are undefeated in the conference and are in control of their own destiny.

Wins over Virginia Tech and Miami brought forth improved play from the UNC defense, allowing less than 100 rushing yards per game and an average of 17 points given up.

Linebackers Cedric Gray and Power Echols have been key factors among the Tar Heel defense with their consistent play throughout the first half of the season.

Their production has them as college football's top tackling duo with a combined 128 tackles. Gray leads the conference with 68 tackles and 11.2 per game, while Echols ranks fifth with 58 total tackles.

According to GoHeels, the dynamic duo is looking to become the first Tar Heel to average double digit tackles in a season since 2007, when Durrell Mapp was top ten in the country with 11.0 tackles per game.

Both members of the linebacker corp have recorded double digit tackles four times this season with one of the two leading North Carolina in tackles in all six games.

The Charlotte natives have established themselves as leaders on the defensive front as North Carolina is seeking their first 5-1 start since the 2015 season.

Also on the line is a three game winning streak against the Duke Blue Devils, who enter Saturday night's match-up in Wallace Wade Stadium with a 4-2 record.

If the Tar Heels are victorious against their conference rival, expect both Cedric Gray and Power Echols to play a big role on the North Carolina defense.