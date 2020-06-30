AllTarHeels
Mack Brown Secures First Class of 2021 Five-Star Recruit, No.1 CB Tony Grimes

Quierra Luck

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown just secured his first five-star recruit. The No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2021 just announced his verbal commitment to UNC.

"I want to start off saying I love the coaching staff especially Jay Batemam, Mack Brown and Dre Bly. I felt like UNC was home to me. I trust the coaching staff, I trust them three and my parents love them."

Since Feb. 1, 2019, UNC has been after Grimes. Coaches Dre Bly and Tommy Thigpen have been hot on the trail recruiting the newly turned 18-year-old and note that Bly's connection with Grimes may come at a hometown advantage; Bly is from Chesapeake, Va.

Earlier in the month, signs started pointing to Grimes heading to Chapel Hill when he said, “UNC, one day, I don’t know when, one day they’re going to win something. They’re going to go to the nat.”

247Sports has rated Grimes as "warm" regarding choosing UNC and Georgia, Texas A&M, and Ohio State but over the course of the last month, predictions have slowly been feeding in with Grimes choosing North Carolina at 85.7%; the remaining 14.3% is for Georgia.. The Virginia Beach native has not shied away from the attention and continues to outperform and continually raise his overall stock amongst all positions.

UNC's 2021 class is currently ranked fourth in the nation and second in the ACC behind Clemson with 16 commitments. In addition to Grimes joining the star-studded team, UNC will edge out Tennessee for the third-highest class ranking and within smelling distance of the top spot in the ACC. If Payton Page, a defensive tackle from Greensboro, N.C., commits to UNC, Brown, and company will still be ranked fourth in recruiting, but will take have the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC. The Tar Heels have not had a recruiting class finish in the top 10 since 2007, and have not finished in the top five since 1999.

"Coach Dre Bly and coach Mack Brown, they have something crazy going on down there with their program," Grimes said of his Carolina recruitment. "And coach Dre Bly, a Hall of Fame Pro Bowler, Super Bowler, come on now, it doesn't get any better than that as a coach, but we are going to see what they do this year."

