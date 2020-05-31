Tony Grimes Announces His Top Four

Tony Grimes, a five-star 2021 cornerback, announced his finalists on Sunday afternoon.

North Carolina, Texas A & M, Georgia, and Ohio State are the remaining schools on his list.

Grimes is rated as the top corner in the country, and is the best player left on UNC’s recruiting board. The star from Virginia Beach, VA has been a huge focus for many Carolina fans, and that is because he is a game-changing type of talent. While his ability on the field is apparent, it would give UNC a crown jewel on an already impressive 2021 class.

He is almost a perfect athlete for his position. 6-foot and 180 pounds, fast, athletic, and physical. Grimes is the prototypical defensive back, and he is expected to be a top player at the college level. If he continues to improve at the rate he currently is, it would not be surprising to see him competing at the highest level of football.

The biggest link that has kept the Tar Heels in the race for one of the nation’s top talents is the work of Dré Bly. The former UNC cornerback is entering his second season as the team’s cornerback coach. While Bly has earned plenty of respect as a player, it is the Virginia link that has given him an edge. Bly and Grimes have shared an area code, 757, and coaches. The two have gotten to know each other through the process, and Bly has been a mentor to Grimes.

In order to maintain momentum in recruiting against the top teams in the country, UNC will need players of Grimes’ quality to join the party.