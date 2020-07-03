The No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2021, Tony Grimes, announced on Tuesday evening his commitment to North Carolina. His commitment is the first time a player of his caliber committed to UNC since 2007 and the first time in 1999 that North Carolina football finished in the top 5 of a recruiting class.

Mack Brown and his coaching staff have completely revamped Carolina's football program in 18 months, projecting them into conversations as contenders for a national championship. UNC's 2021 class is currently ranked fourth in the nation and second in the ACC behind Clemson with 16 commitments. In addition to Grimes joining the star-studded team, UNC will edge out Tennessee for the third-highest class ranking and within smelling distance of the top spot in the ACC. If Payton Page, a defensive tackle from Greensboro, N.C., commits to UNC, Brown, and company will still be ranked fourth in recruiting, but will take have the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC.

Once Grimes committed, Tar Heel twitter exploded; fans, players, and coaches expressed excitement over the Virginia native with countless gifs and national champion statements.

Grimes chose North Carolina over Georgia, Texas A & M, and Ohio State. He said what led him to commitment was the coaches' dedication, and Chapel Hill felt like 'home,'

"I want to start off saying I love the coaching staff, especially Jay Bateman, Mack Brown, and Dre Bly. I felt like UNC was home to me. I trust the coaching staff; I trust them three, and my parents love them."

Without a doubt, something special is brewing in Chapel Hill.

