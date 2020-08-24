Season Preview: Virginia Tech

Opponent Rundown

Date: October 10 at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

2019 Record: 8-5, 5-3 ACC (2 in the Coastal)

Coach: Justin Fuente, entering 5 year.

Last Face-off: Virginia Tech came out on top in the infamous 6OT game last year. VT leads the all-time series 24-11-6. UNC has lost the last four matchups, with the last win coming in 2015 in the Coastal-clinching game in Blacksburg.

Summary

It was a season of significant hope and inconsistency for Virginia Tech last year. The Hokies had peaks and valleys, with big wins over Wake Forest, Miami, and UNC. They also lost to Notre Dame by just one point. However, they were eviscerated by Duke in Blacksburg and lost their last two games of the season. Those being to rival Virginia in the battle for the Coastal crown, and the Hokies’ bowl game against Kentucky.

The offense for Fuente looks to be assertive and aggressive in 2020. With Hendon Hooker most likely to win the starting job, the Hokies will have an athletic quarterback that is dangerous on the ground. With that, Virginia Tech return their entire offensive line, which will be an immense boost to consistency and experience up front. This should help a somewhat inexperienced runningback room get find its groove. The Hokies lost their leading rusher and will most likely rely on a heavy rotation of backs to pick up the slack. There are a couple returners and two transfers that will round out that core. The Hokies are also returning two of their best receivers.

The Hokies’ defense will be much different moving forward after the retirement of Bud Foster. New defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton will be attempting to fill the shoes of a legend. Foster starting coaching at Virginia Tech in 1987 and took over as the full-time defensive coordinator in 1996. He is wildly considered a legend in college football. Hamilton is not taking over the Hokies’ best defense, either. Virginia Tech finished 41 in total defense last season. They will have a very strong group of linebackers and some good experience, however.

It’ll be an interesting season for the Hokies’, and the Virginia Tech faithful will expect a quality season. However, with the turnover on defense and the need to truly establish the run, there could be holes.

Key Returners

Hendon Hooker is a dual-threat quarterback who took over the starting duties after the team began the season 2-2. His dynamic play style opened up the Hokie offense, and he led the team to an undefeated record in his first six starts.

Tré Turner returns as the team’s leading receiver and most dynamic skill player for the 2020 season. He hauled in 553 yards on 34 catches. He also added 231 yards rushing, and 5 total touchdowns on the year.

Rayshard Ashby is the defensive leader on this team. He’s entering his senior year after an All-ACC second team season. He’s an outstanding linebacker and an extremely consistent performer. He’s had over 100 tackles in each of the last two seasons, including leading the ACC with 125 last year.

Key Losses

Caleb Farley, the Hokies’ best defender, has withdrawn from the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The corner was an All-American candidate and might be a first-round pick in the 2021 draft. Farley was one of the first players to opt out of the 2020 football season, and several have followed his lead. Unlike some of those players though, Farley is not expected to be back next year.

Deshawn McClease was Virginia Tech’s leading rusher in 2019. He rushed for 843 yards and 7 touchdowns. The team is bringing in two transfers at the position, so it will mostly likely be a runningback-by-committee situation.