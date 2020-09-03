Four-Star DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Announces Top Four Schools; UNC Makes the Cut

Late Wednesday night, four-star defensive tackle, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins announced his top four schools.

The South Carolina native is the Class of 2021's No. 1 player, No. 15 in his position of defensive tackle and No. 215 nationally. Looking to early enroll due to the postponement of high school fall sports, Ingram-Dawkins will be choosing from South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina.

The 6-5, 298 pound prospect is one of the last big names on the North Carolina recruiting board. Currently, Mack Brown has yet to receive a commit at the defensive tackle position for the 2021 class.

According to 247Sports crystal ball predictions, South Carolina will secure the prospect.

SI-All American breakdown of Ingram-Dawkins:

Frame: Big and tall. Adequate width and mass across upper body. Long, powerful arms. Thick, tightly-wound thighs and trunk with developing calves. Ample room for more mass and muscle.

Athleticism: Strong, fluid and explosive. Overwhelms high-school linemen with power. Moves like player 30 pounds smaller, with quick feet and flexible hips. Impressive speed and burst in box and open field.

Instincts: Extremely physical. Regularly first off the ball. Gets into linemen’s chest with long arms, winning matchups almost before they begin. Sheds blockers with frightening ease if engaged post-snap. Effective in pursuit from backside; never gives up on play.

Polish: Takes full advantage of arm length, strength. Hand-fighting needs work. Fires out low, but tendency to play upright. Raw pass-rusher who relies on tools; must add, develop technique.

Bottom Line: Ingram-Dawkins possesses every physical attribute recruiters look for from defensive linemen. Already versatile enough to play multiple roles in different schemes, and will only grow more so with additional weight and strength. Projects as multi-year impact starter and eventual NFL draft pick.