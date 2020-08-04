AllTarHeels
Three-Star Jared Wilson Flips to UGA; Decommits from UNC

Quierra Luck

This was something fans weren't expecting especially during a high on recruiting from Mack Brown and the Carolina program but when looking close to the situation, three-star offensive lineman Jared Wilson should've committed to Georgia the first time. 

The Clemmons, NC, native was heavily recruited by schools such as Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, Florida, and Florida State but ultimately chose UNC with his close friend and teammate RaRa Dillworth. Wilson was recruited by offensive coaches Phil Longo and Stacey Searels. He is currently ranked as no. 22 in North Carolina.

In early 2019, the 6'4, 325-pound offensive guard, visited UNC once before he committed to Georgia, but soon after a second visit to UNC, he decommited and opened up his recruitment. Following visits to Florida State and Florida, two months later, Wilson commits to UNC. 

Wilson told InsideCarolina that wanting to stay close to home and family played a significant part in his choice to attend UNC,

"Man, you can't go wrong with home. I have three little brothers, and they have a future, as well, because they are really, really athletic, more athletic than me, honestly. I want to stay close to home and watch them grow up."

Sources close to the situation say that Georgia stayed in contact with Wilson despite his commitment to UNC. And maybe the hype surrounding North Carolina weighed heavy on Wilson; leaving him with feelings of missing out. 

In his announcement on social media, Wilson expressed the difficulty of choosing a collegiate football program and essentially his mother helped him make the tough decision. 

Wilson's decommit now leaves UNC with just 16 commits. They're ranking still remains the same, No. 9 nationally, and No. 2 in the ACC. 

