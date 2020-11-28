SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

Jeremiah Gemmel on His Fourth Down Penalty Against Notre Dame

Shawn Krest

North Carolina linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel had four tackles and two quarterback hits in the loss to Notre Dame, but the biggest play was a penalty.

On fourth-and-one from the UNC 24, Notre Dame lined up to go for it. Gemmel and defensive tackle Ray Vohasek made a move like they were going to rush the center, causing a Notre Dame lineman to flinch. The Tar Heel defenders were called for offsides, giving the Irish a first down. They went on to score the go-ahead touchdown and never trailed again.

“I didn’t really get a look at it from the sideline or replay, but I felt like me and Ray were onside,” Gemmel said. ”What I heard from the ref was that we made a movement to try to go. So if you flinch on the line of scrimmage, that’s considered a penalty, but instead they called the offsides.”

Other than that, Gemmel was pleased with the defense’s performance against the Irish.

“I felt like this was our best communication game all year,” he said. “We were in the spot to make plays, besides the end around reverse in the second half (that Notre Dame scored on). That was a good play they drew up. For the most part, I feel like all our defensive backs linebackers and defensive linemen were in position to make plays. That was just good communication by all 11 guys on defense. They did a lot of motion. We watched it. I think we handled it pretty well.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame at UNC: Gameday Open Thread

No. 2 Notre Dame looks to take another step toward an ACC Championship Game berth as it travels to UNC. The Tar Heels still hold out hope of a spot in the title game. We'll have observations and analysis from Kenan

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown, "The Pressure is On Notre Dame; No One Expects Us to Win"

Win or lose, No. 19 UNC will gain their identity against No. 2 Notre Dame. Mack Brown anticipates seeing how they answer the call against a top-ranked team.

Quierra Luck

The Teams Mack Brown Has Never Played

With UNC playing Notre Dame on Friday, Mack Brown knocked another team off his to-do list. There are only 11 remaining Power Five teams he's never played and 20 he's never beaten. In all of FBS, there are 50 he's never played and 52 he's never beaten. Here they all are

Shawn Krest

Sam Howell: I'm Confident We Can Put Up Enough Points to Beat Notre Dame

Notre Dame has the fourth-best scoring defense in Power Five, but UNC's Sam Howell is confident the Tar Heels can put up enough points to win

Shawn Krest

UNC's RJ Davis on Adjusting to New Position, College Game

Freshman RJ Davis started his first college game at a new position. He discusses his debut, learning two spots and sharing time on the floor with fellow freshman Caleb Love

Shawn Krest

UNC Center Day'Ron Sharpe Opens Career With Double-Double

UNC big man Day'Ron Sharpe opened his college career with a double-double on Wednesday against College of Charleston. He discusses his game and what he learned from his debut

Shawn Krest

UNC Freshmen Walker Kessler and Puff Johnson Play Limited Minutes Due to COVID Protocol

Walker Kessler and Puff Johnson played under five minutes despite having hot hands; Roy Williams explains their absence.

Quierra Luck

by

lizhyde01

UNC Basketball: Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. College of Charleston

Isaac Schade presents Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 79-60 season-opening win over College of Charleston on Wednesday evening.

isaacschade

Among the 92: A Night of Pandemic Basketball in the Smith Center

The Dean Smith Center seats nearly 22,000 fans. When the 2020-21 season tipped off, there were 92 in attendance. Here's what a haunting night of pandemic basketball felt like

Shawn Krest

UNC Scoring List Update--College of Charleston Game

There was plenty of movement on UNC's career lists after the season-opening win over Charleston, led by Armando Bacot

Shawn Krest