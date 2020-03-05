5-Star Prospect, Keeshawn Silver, Commits to UNC

Looks like UNC didn't just win the game against Wake Forest, they won over a new recruit for UNC football.

Rocky Mount defensive end, Keeshawn Silver, officially announced via twitter that he verbally commits to Mack Brown and the Tar Heels. Silver is rated as a 5-star prospect and 10th in the nation by ESPN.

Along with UNC, Silver listed Oregon, Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Florida as his top 7 choices. The 6'5, 250 pound lineman is now included in six prospects who have verbally committed to the university for the incoming 2021 class.

Check out his tweets below!