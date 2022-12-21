Kent State transfer Devontez Walker commits to UNC

Devontez Walker, one of the most dynamic and highly-coveted receivers in the transfer portal, announced his commitment to North Carolina on Wednesday.

The Kent State transfer had a breakout season in the MAC, hauling in 58 passes for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Walker eclipsed the 100-yard mark on four separate occasions, including a seven catch, 106-yard, one touchdown performance against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Two weeks later against Miami of Ohio, he set season-highs for receptions and receiving yards, catching 11 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. His production earned himself All-MAC First Team honors.

Walker spent two seasons with the Golden Flashes, totaling 63 receptions for 1045 yards and 12 touchdowns.

As a member of the class of 2020, Walker committed to and enrolled at North Carolina Central. He transferred to Kent State after the cancellation of the 2020 season in Durham.

He becomes the sixth transfer portal pledge for the Tar Heels and will catch passes from Heisman hopeful Drake Maye in 2023. Walker has two years of eligibility remaining.