UNC Football Hires Kevin Donnalley as Director of High School Relations

Coach Mack is batting 1000 at UNC. Not only us his recruiting high level athletes, but he has former greats returning to their old stomping grounds to enhance the program; Kevin Donnalley, is back.

"Kevin played for us while I was here." Brown states, "Any time we can hire someone who went to school here, loves this place, that played for us and experienced what its like to play for us, and is qualified and very talented. We think that it really helps in a lot of areas and it helps sell our program. Nobody knows it better than the Corey Holiday's, Dre Bly's and now you add Kevin."

Donnalley returns to UNC as the Director of High School Relations. In this role, Donnalley will provide outreach to all high school coaches by establishing, maintaining and improving relationships between them and the football staff. He will foster strong relationships with those coaches to enhance the recruiting efforts of the program. In addition, Donnalley will oversee all high school communications, serve as the practice guest liaison, and assist with recruiting events and visits.

“We’re excited that Kevin is joining our staff in this critical position,” Brown said. “He has a true passion for Carolina and a wealth of experience across all levels of football. He was an All-American for us here during our first stint in Chapel Hill and went on to have an excellent career in the NFL. Then, he was able to add to his experience by spending time at the collegiate level in player development at Charlotte. He’ll be a valuable resource for both our parents and the high school coaches. We’re looking forward to seeing him continue to grow and build strong relationships with those groups, and we can’t wait to welcome Kevin, his wife Erica, and their three children, Kayla, Thomas and Matthew back to the family.”

During his time apart from UNC since graduating in 1991, Donnalley spent 13 seasons in the NFL as an offensive lineman. Selected in the third round of the ’91 NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers, Donnalley went on to play there from 1991-96. Following his stint in Houston, Donnalley went on to play for the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins, soon after, he completed his career by playing three seasons for the Carolina Panthers that included a run to Super Bowl 38 against the New England Patriots. Donnalley also served as the Director of Student-Athlete development at UNC-Charlotte.

“First off, I want to thank Coach Brown and the football staff for providing my family with this opportunity,” Donnalley stated. “I have a passion for Carolina and a passion for the game at all levels, so this is the perfect role for me to have an impact on this program’s success. I’m really looking forward to connecting with all of the high school coaches and serving as a resource for them. The role of a high school coach as a mentor and developer is critical in the growth of our young men and I have a ton of admiration for what they do, so I can’t wait to rekindle old relationships, create new ones, and have the chance to interact with such a special group of people. I believe we are in a position to do great things at Carolina and I’m thrilled to be a part of it. I can’t wait to get back to Chapel Hill and get started.”

During his time at Carolina, Donnalley was a three year lettermen, captain and earned All-American and All-Conference honors as a senior in 1991.

