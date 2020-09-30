Mack Brown on The Return of Fans, 'They're Extremely Important to Us'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - As the season progresses, details of normalcy are starting to return in college sports, and the most important one being the return of fans.

Recently, North Carolina Governor, Roy Cooper, has agreed to allow parents to attend home football games with a little extra push from some Wolfpack parents. As North Carolina advances in phases, the Governor's office has permitted 7% of Keenan Stadium's 50,000 available seats to be filled.

In his weekly press conference, Mack Brown announced that all players would have their normal ticket allotment for the Virginia Tech game in two weeks.

"I'm also excited for our players and families, who will have their normal ticket allotment for our Virginia Tech game in two weeks. It will be fun to get the families back where they can see their son's play; That's very, very important to us. They're talking about 7% unless that changes between now Virginia Tech, which amounts to about 3500 fans in the stands. It's a whole lot after the Syracuse game."

The Athletics Department has not released circumstances surrounding the distribution of the remaining tickets for fans.

Since the announcement of no fans in September, Brown has been an enormous advocate for the minimum of parents attending games. The Tar Heels head football coach made consistent pleas to the Governor, and athletic leadership, to allow parents in Keenan Stadium.

In his statement, Brown understood the parameters surrounding having parents at the game, but in a stadium that can hold 50,000, preventing parents from missing their child play needs to be worked out.

"I've talked to so many of our parents, and they've never missed a game. The parents are going to come to Chapel Hill anyway, and they're going to be outside the stadium or having to try to find a place to watch it on T.V." Brown remarked, "These parents need to be in that game, and we're hoping that we will get permission to do that. There'd be few enough of them, and they could have an individual section."

Carolina's next home game will be against Virginia Tech on October 10th.

