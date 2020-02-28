UNC Football Updates: Everything to Know About the Heels Upcoming Season

"Our goals are different. Last year we were trying to beat someone, finish games, trying to get to a bowl game... this year we want to win the league." - Coach Mack Brown

Heel's head coach, Mack Brown, showed up to the press conference renewed and ready to talk all things Carolina Football. Coach Mack gave reporters updates on players, new signees and the taking things to the next level to compete for the league. Listed below are the highlights to get you informed about the 2020-2021 football season:

Immediate notes and updates about UNC Football:

New coaches :

: Jovan Dewitt : Special Teams coordinator and Outside linebacker coach.

coached 11 years at linebacker





immediate help in improving Carolina's pass-rushing game





Seven years of experience as a special teams coordinator





Has coached 20 athletes who are currently in the NFL





not only knows how and who to recruit but also get kids to the next level.



John Lilly :Tight Ends Coach

27-year coaching veteran





Joined the staff after coaching three years in the NFL. Recently left the Cleveland Browns





Multiple top college recruiting classes





Recruited in the ACC and SEC





Coached in 6 bowls

"Both of these coaches fit who are as a university and team. They're perfect fits. Athletes shouldn't worry about their coaches leaving. I tell them not to worry about coaching. We're going to get you coaches that will help you and your career."

Who has gained weight? (Incoming players)

Kendrick Bingley-Jones: 293 (+18)



John Copenhaver: 225 (+10)



Cameron Sinclair: 201 (+9)

Early Enrollee Stand-outs via Strength and Conditioning coach, Brian Hess :

: Kendrick Bingley-Jones



Josh Downs



D.J. Jones



"They have really caught his eye in terms of work ethic, quickness, and ability; they have unbelievable athleticism and strength levels are very good. D.J. Jones is at 198 pounds, and they have been very impressed with his speed and his quickness."

Returning stand-outs :

: Dyami Brown



Joshua Ezeudu



Michael Carter



Javonte Williams



Tomon Fox



Tomari Fox



Trey Morrison



Kyle McMichael



Kristian Varner



Talking a lot about Varner. Improved quickness, competitive and gained weight

Coach Mack on having better depth :

: "One thing we want to get better at is "too deep," so there's not much drop off when you take one group out and put another one in. There will be better team morale, fresher teams at these positions to keep these players healthy."

Key position changes :

: Asim Richards at left tackle



Ty Murray and Jonathan Adorno (now at 300 pounds and can play any of the five spots up top) will be centers behind Brian Anderson.



Positions for early enrollees:



Kendall Karr is still working off his knee injury; had a small setback with a hamstring. He'll be ready by practice at TE.





Tylee Craft and Stephen Gosnell are doing great at WR.





Josh Downs quickness has been impressive





" Spring will be to improve the really good players that we've got to try to get them to the great level but really to start developing that depth with younger players and let them have a heavy load in the spring."





"The most exciting group to watch this year will be our secondary. Because spring and fall, when you add the guys that we've added, it's going to be really competitive back there and guys are going to have to fight to get a chance to play"

Things to improve on this season :

: Depth- most important



"This is the most important thing for this football team right now. People keep talking about the transfer portal; If they're playing, they're not going to transfer and you have better team morale. It helps recruiting because players are happy, families are happy, and high school coaches are happy. You need to play a lot of guys."



Improve special teams



Work harder on this than we ever have





"Anyone Jovan wants, he will get. I will be the only one to block his request. We've got to get better in this area."



Improving red zone offense and defense, short yards, and goal-line red zone.

Coach Mack is excited about this year's football team and feels he's recruited a great group of coaches to elevate his players to their ultimate goal, a successful NFL career. Mack consistently preached wanting to have players who not only wanted to play football but ensuring they have guys who want a degree from UNC.

"Don't lie to these kids. Make sure they want to be here."