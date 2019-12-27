More Than a Game: Military Bowl Has Plenty to Offer Off the Field

Friday's Military Bowl between North Carolina and Temple is the centerpiece event of a week around the nation's capital, but it's certainly not the only thing coaches and players will take from the experience.

"It’s been a fun week," Carolina coach Mack Brown said. "I congratulate the Military Bowl officials, Steve Beck, the CEO and all the other staff members because they’ve really shown the guys a great time. We’ve had fun, but at the same time, it’s been very educational."

In addition to visiting Washington, D.C.'s monuments by bus, the Tar Heels took a guided tour of the United States Capitol and visit the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, which was perhaps the activity players mentioned most after the bowl announcement.

"Probably best of all is we went to the African-American culture museum and spent a couple of hours there and that’s something a lot of teams don’t do," Brown said. "Our team enjoyed it, and so, our families have likewise had a great time."

Winding down the official bowl events on Christmas Day, both teams gathered to put together care packages for troops currently serving overseas.

Having spent the past five seasons as defensive coordinator at Army West Point before coming to Carolina, defensive coordinator Jay Bateman spoke to the team at the event.

"That was really heartwarming to watch them," Brown said. "Coach Bateman talked to them about the average age over there is about 19 years old and the salaries are really low. That was a real special moment as well, and then the proceeds going to the USO and for military families to travel makes this a special week around Christmas.

"Our troops are over there fighting for us and don’t really have a Christmas and don’t make a lot of money. Most of what they get will be the gifts that are sent from America."

Here's what's in store for gameday:

Game Ball Delivery

The game ball will be delivered by the Team Fastrax skydiving team, which is dedicating their jump to Air Force Capt. David Lyon, who died Dec. 27, 2013, while serving in Operation Enduring Freedom.

The jumpers;

John Hart II, a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, will deliver the game ball.

Nicole Condrey, a 15-year veteran of U.S. foreign service, will have the five flags of the armed forces.

Larry Compton will carry the Honor and Remember Gold Star flag, with the signatures of more than 300 Gold Star Families in memory of lost loved ones.

Dana Bowman, a veteran U.S. Army Sergeant First Class, will carry the American flag. Bowman is a double amputee, who lost his legs in a mid-air collision during Golden Knights training.

Flyover

Four Air Force T-38s will perform the pregame flyover.

Medal of Honor Coin Toss

Eight recipients of the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military honor, will participate in the pregame coin toss, with Barney Barnum performing the duties.

All eight men received the Medal of Honor for acts of valor during the Vietnam War. Below are the citations for each recipient:

