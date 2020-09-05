Season Preview: NC State

Opponent Rundown

Date: Oct. 24 at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

2019 Record: 4-8, 1-7 ACC (Last in the Atlantic)

Coach: Dave Doeren, eighth year as head coach.

Last Face-off: UNC won exploded in the second half of last year’s season finale in Raleigh. After being down 10-6 at the half, the Tar Heels went on to win the game 41-10.

Summary

NC State comes into this year off the back of a very disappointing season, but one that was not an overwhelming shock. The Wolfpack were extremely young last year, and they also had to deal with multiple injuries that shook up the roster. It was the team’s first losing season Doeren took over in Raleigh.

Tim Beck comes in from Texas to take over the offense in what will be a restructuring year. He will have several pieces to put into place, and luckily, he will have most of the players back from last year.

The running game was by far the strength of the team, and they shouldn’t change too much this upcoming year. All the top rushers on the team are back, with two true freshmen leading the way last year. Season starter Ricky Person, Jr. will also be back after an injury riddled season.

The quarterback position will be one to watch. It took most of the season for Devin Leary to win the starting job, and that position isn’t guaranteed. If he doesn’t show significant improvement, there could be a rotation again until the coaches find their guy.

Tony Gibson will be stepping up to become the full defensive coordinator in 2020, after splitting the role last year. The Wolfpack will probably run the same 3-3-5 scheme they did last year. The versatility on this team comes with linebackers. They have versatile players at each position and Gibson will be looking to experiment with all that talent.

NC State should be better this year, but just how much better they are will primarily depend on the development of those young stars. There is a lot of potential, and they are still a young team.

Key Returners

Zonovan Knight was the best skill player for the Wolfpack as a true freshman. He scored on his first career carry at NC State, and he turned 2019 into a good season for himself. He finished with 745 yards and 5 touchdowns; both led the team. He didn’t come into the season as a starter but ended up starting seven games and will probably be fighting for that position in 2020.

Ricky Person, Jr. suffered from injury all year. He started the first five games of the season, but he could not stay on the field after that. He only rushed for 229 yards because of that. As a junior, he will look to get the pieces together.

Devin Leary earned the starting quarterback job by the end of the season, but he won’t maintain that without winning the position in camp and performing early in the season. He was not consistent, completing only 48% of his passes. He was just a redshirt freshman, so he should be able to take a step up this year.

Payton Wilson is expecting to become the best linebacker on this team and make a serious impact in year two. He led the team in tackles despite coming off the bench as a redshirt freshman.

Key Losses

Joshua Fedd-Jackson was one of the team’s best offensive lineman as a junior, but they won’t benefit from him talent this year. He entered the transfer portal after the season, and there were considerations of him forgoing his final year for try and make the NFL. Either way, he’s not on the 2020 roster.

De’Von Graves started several games as a sophomore, and many thought he would earn a full-time starting gig after the graduation of Jarius Morehead. However, Graves transferred to Northern Arizona

Brock Miller means the Wolfpack are losing depth, but they have a very capable replacement with Payton Wilson. Miller started 11 games at linebacker last year.