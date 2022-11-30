North Carolina commit receives Crystal Ball to ACC program

North Carolina currently holds the No. 23 ranked recruiting class in the country as they head into Saturday night's ACC Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers.

According to 247Sports' Steve Wilftong, the Tar Heels could lose one of their 19 commitments in the class of 2023.

On Monday, Wiltfong inserted a Crystal Ball for three-star defensive lineman Joshua Horton to Miami.

Horton, who is rated as the No. 100 defensive lineman and No. 886 nationally, committed to North Carolina on August 19th.

In 13 games for Langston Hughes High School in Georgia, Horton recorded 105 total tackles, nine tackles-for-loss, and three sacks.

Important to note is the surging interest of the Hurricanes, who did not offer Horton until September 30th. He took an unofficial visit to Miami in October, watching a 45-21 victory for Duke over the preseason top-25 program.

As it stands, the Tar Heels currently have five commitments along the defensive line in the incoming recruiting class. Three are ranked higher than Horton, including the highest-rated commit in four-star edge rusher Jaybron Harvey.

Losing the three-star recruit to a fellow ACC program would hurt the North Carolina recruiting class numbers-wise, but they would remain at No. 23 in the country and No. 5 in the ACC.

Can Mack Brown and company help get Horton to Chapel Hill or will the Hurricanes earn the services of the defensive lineman?