Skip to main content
North Carolina falls in latest CFP Rankings

Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports

North Carolina falls in latest CFP Rankings

The Tar Heels took a dip in the College Football Playoff rankings following the surprising loss against Georgia Tech.

After a disappointing performance in a 21-17 upset loss to Georgia Tech, it was only a matter of time before North Carolina fell in the College Football Playoff rankings.

As the Yellow Jackets scored 21 unanswered points in Chapel Hill to pull off the upset and dash any playoff hopes for Mack Brown and company.

With an update to the rankings on Tuesday, the Tar Heels dropped four spots to No. 17 heading into their regular season finale against NC State.

They are one of four ACC schools to find themselves inside the top 25 along with Clemson (8), Florida State (16), and Louisville (25).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A notable development is the jump of Florida State, who is now ranked No. 16 in the country. 

As the Seminoles sit ahead of North Carolina, they could be on the inside track for an Orange Bowl bid should the Tar Heels fall to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game and the Tigers make the playoffs.

Luckily for the ACC Coastal Champions, they control their own destiny in the quest for an Orange Bowl bid.

Two wins in the next two weeks would give them 11 wins and a second New Year's Six appearance in the last three seasons.

North Carolina currently sits as a 6.5 point favorite over the Wolfpack heading into Friday's rivalry matchup. Kickoff in Kenan Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

In This Article (1)

North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels

USATSI_19335387 (2)
Football

2023 receiver lining up visit to North Carolina

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19484974
Basketball

Caleb Love approaching UNC Basketball history

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19339551
Football

Downs named semifinalist for Biletnikoff Award

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19472886
Basketball

North Carolina remains No. 1 in latest AP Poll

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19410983
Basketball

Caleb Love listed in latest NBA Mock Draft

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_17967612
Basketball

Puff Johnson provides spark in season debut

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19474044
Basketball

Sunday of Ws: Men and Women's Basketball win over JMU, Field Hockey wins 10th national title

By Asheebo Rojas
USATSI_19469158
Football

Offense halted in 21-17 loss to Georgia Tech

By Asheebo Rojas