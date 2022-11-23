North Carolina falls in latest CFP Rankings

After a disappointing performance in a 21-17 upset loss to Georgia Tech, it was only a matter of time before North Carolina fell in the College Football Playoff rankings.

As the Yellow Jackets scored 21 unanswered points in Chapel Hill to pull off the upset and dash any playoff hopes for Mack Brown and company.

With an update to the rankings on Tuesday, the Tar Heels dropped four spots to No. 17 heading into their regular season finale against NC State.

They are one of four ACC schools to find themselves inside the top 25 along with Clemson (8), Florida State (16), and Louisville (25).

A notable development is the jump of Florida State, who is now ranked No. 16 in the country.

As the Seminoles sit ahead of North Carolina, they could be on the inside track for an Orange Bowl bid should the Tar Heels fall to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game and the Tigers make the playoffs.

Luckily for the ACC Coastal Champions, they control their own destiny in the quest for an Orange Bowl bid.

Two wins in the next two weeks would give them 11 wins and a second New Year's Six appearance in the last three seasons.

North Carolina currently sits as a 6.5 point favorite over the Wolfpack heading into Friday's rivalry matchup. Kickoff in Kenan Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.