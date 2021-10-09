    • October 9, 2021
    Florida State-UNC Gameday Live Blog

    Heels look to beat FSU at Kenan for first time in 20 years
    Florida State travels to Kenan Stadium for the first time since 2009 to face UNC. The Tar Heels have won two of three trips to Tallahassee since then but are looking for their first home win over the Seminoles since 2001.

    UNC is coming off of a win over rival Duke last week to move to 3-2, 2-2 in the ACC. North Carolina remembers last year’s loss to FSU that helped knock the Tar Heels from a top five ranking.

    Florida State, meanwhile, posted its first win of the season last week, against Syracuse, after losing its first four. The Noles hope to begin the long road back with another upset over the Heels.

    It will be a cool, wet afternoon, although the rains from earlier today that created a flash flood watch in the area appear to have ended.

    UNC made a little extra room for scouts in the press box this week, and NFL teams New England, Philadelphia, the New York Giants, Indianapolis, Dallas and Tennessee are all represented.

    Florida State wins the toss and defers. Carolina will get the ball first.

    Carolina moving quickly, passing midfield three plays into the game. 

    False start penalty stalls the drive. Atkins hits a 51-yarder to give UNC the lead. 

    Power Echols gets flagged for targeting and ejected on the ensuing kickoff. It also sets FSU up at the 32. 

    UNC gets pushed back due to a chop block penalty, which just gives Sam Howell a longer touchdown pass. 33 yards to Josh Downs. Heels up 10-0, 2:55 left in the first

