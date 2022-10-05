North Carolina LB Cedric Gray continues rise to stardom

A 4-1 record has North Carolina in control of their own destiny in the race for the ACC Coastal division, but the Tar Heels defense has been a point of contention even in their early season victories.

After allowing an average of 41 points over the season's first four games, the Tar Heels responded with 41-10 victory against Virginia Tech, holding the Hokies to just 273 total yards.

At the forefront of the improved defensive performance was junior linebacker Cedric Gray, who led North Carolina in tackles for the fourth consecutive game.

The Charlotte, NC native recorded eight total tackles and an interception in the second quarter that helped set up an Antoine Green touchdown to stretch the lead to 21-3.

In an early season road contest in Boone, Gray put together the best performance of his career, tying a career-high with 13 tackles and hauling in an interception.

Gray currently ranks second in the ACC and seventh in all of college football with 55 total tackles. His 11 tackles per contest are also tied for seventh in the country, while his two interceptions are a team-high.

Consistency and availability have played a key role in Gray's success, as he has played 89% of defensive snaps for North Carolina this season.

His dominance and promotion to the leader on defense was no accident. Gray's ascension began as a sophomore, when he ranked fourth in the ACC and led the Tar Heel roster with 100 tackles.

Despite linebacker and team captain Jeremiah Gemmell spearheading the defense, Gray emerged as the season progressed, tallying double digit tackles in five of the last eight games.

Now with a chance to improve to 5-1 for the first time since 2015, the ACC standout will lead the Tar Heels into Hard Rock Stadium to face Miami. The Hurricanes rank 37th in total offense with 448.8 yards per game and having benched star quarterback Tyler Van Dyke in their loss to Middle Tennessee State.

As Gray suits up on Saturday for the lone Power Five program to extend him a scholarship offer, the leader of the North Carolina defense will attempt to do what he's done all season: make tackles.