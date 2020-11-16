SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

North Carolina Remains No. 15 in SI All-American Recruiting Rankings

Shawn Krest

Sports Illustrated All-American updated its 2021 team recruiting rankings for the month of November, and North Carolina still has one of the top recruiting classes in the state.

With 17 verbal commitments, including two in the SI99—SI All-American’s ranking of the top 99 prospects in the country, North Carolina is No. 15 in the country, unchanged from its position in the October rankings.

SIAA takes a subjective approach to the team rankings, emphasizing quality over quantity with the scope on premium position prospects and SI99 members. Programs addressing specific team needs also play a key role in determining the pecking order.

Ohio State and Alabama remain the top two teams, with LSU jumping over Clemson for the third spot.

Clemson (4), Notre Dame (10) and Miami (11) were the ACC teams ranked ahead of the Tar Heels. Clemson is down one spot in the last month. Notre Dame moved up one spot, while the Hurricanes fell two notches.

Of the UNC 2021 class, SIAA said, “Head coach Mack Brown has established UNC as a true recruiting threat to both ACC and SEC schools. The Tar Heels currently hold 17 pledges, with the offensive class headliner being our No. 5 QB Drake Maye. The anchor on the defensive side of Brown’s 2021 class is none other than DE Keyshawn Silver, the No. 22 overall prospect in the SI99. North Carolina has focused on keeping in-state talent flowing to Chapel Hill, as 13 of its commitments hail from the Tar Heel state.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UNC's Sam Howell Explains His Touchdown Run

Sam Howell set UNC records for passing on Saturday, but his 20-yard winding, tackle-breaking touchdown run helped put the game away. Howell discusses the run and his legacy at UNC

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown on the Comeback Against Wake: "College Football is Special"

North Carolina set school records for offense and comebacks in a shootout with Wake Forest. Mack Brown discussed the big day, saying, "What a great game. College football's special"

Shawn Krest

Sam Howell: "We Had So Many Opportunities to Quit Today"

Sam Howell triggered the UNC offense to a record setting explosion as the Tar Heels came back against Wake Forest. Howell discusses the big day and the rally, saying "We had so many opportunities to quit today"

Shawn Krest

UNC Football: Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Wake Forest

Isaac Schade presents Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 59-53 home win over Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon.

isaacschade

All That Dazz: Newsome Leads Record Setting Day For UNC Offense

UNC's record-setting offensive explosion got started when Dazz Newsome got loose for a 75-yard touchdown. He added a 44-yarder later and finished with 10 catches for 189 yards

Shawn Krest

Dyami Brown: Any Time Sam Howell Throws the Ball, It's Going to Be Big

Dyami Brown had a big day during UNC's comeback win over Wake Forest, catching two touchdown passes. He discusses the record-setting day for the offense

Shawn Krest

North Carolina Beats Wake Forest in Historic Comeback

Sam Howell became the first Tar Heel to pass for 500 yards in a game, setting single game passing, total offense and touchdown records as UNC matched its biggest comeback ever

Shawn Krest

Wake Forest at UNC: Gameday Open Thread

The Tar Heels cap a stretch of four rivals in four weeks with a game against Wake Forest. The Deacs upset UNC last year and are riding a four-game winning streak. We'll have all the analysis and updates from Kenan

Shawn Krest

Cam'ron Kelly on UNC's Freshmen on Defense

UNC safety Cam'ron Kelly is in his second year with the Tar Heels, but Carolina has played plenty of freshmen around him on defense. Kelly gives a scouting report on the UNC youngsters

Shawn Krest

Four Rivals, Four Weeks: UNC Ends Tough Stretch With Wake

The Tar Heels will finish a stretch of their four biggest rivals in four weeks this weekend against Wake Forest. UNC has already played NC State, Virginia and Duke. "It's life," Mack Brown said. "We don't have any choice"

Shawn Krest