Notre Dame at UNC: Gameday Open Thread

Shawn Krest

North Carolina welcomes the No. 2 team in the nation to Kenan Stadium for a nationally televised Black Friday showdown with the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

The Irish are 8-0, 7-0 in the ACC, and looking to clinch a spot in the league championship game in their first year ever as a member of the conference—or any conference, for that matter.

At 5-2, UNC still has a chance to earn a spot in the ACC Championship Game, and it starts with an upset of Notre Dame.

Sam Howell thinks it’s possible, saying he’s confident the Tar Heels can put up enough points to win. Mack Brown agrees, saying that all the pressure will be on Notre Dame, since the Irish have the most to lose.

Notre Dame will be without center Jarrett Patterson and guard Tommy Kraemer, so look for Carolina to try to pressure the Irish up the middle.

UNC, meanwhile got some good injury news and may be on the verge of getting more. Starting cornerback Kyler McMichael is expected to play after missing time with an injury.

Fellow starting corner Storm Duck has also been practicing after missing several weeks. He will be a game-time decision. On offense, wide receiver Beau Corrales and starting center Brian Anderson will also be game-time decisions.

This game matches up the two winningest active coaches in college football and will be the first time Mack Brown and Brian Kelly have faced off. It’s also the first time in Brown’s career that he’s faced Notre Dame. 

