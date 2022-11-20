Offense halted in 21-17 loss to Georgia Tech

With the way the UNC offense has played this season, it was an afterthought that scoring would be an issue.

Saturday's massive letdown ensured that not all things are for certain.

In the Tar Heels' final divisional match up against Georgia Tech, the offense played its worst game of the season in a 21-17 loss, recording its fewest points since scoring 10 in last season's opener against Virginia Tech.

It's a shocker, considering quarterback Drake Maye and receiver Josh Downs have been on a tear this season and in conversation for Heisman and Biletnikoff honors, respectively.

Coming into the game, the offense was short handed with receiver Antoine Green and tight end John Copenhaver both out with upper body injuries.

Despite missing very important pieces, the receiving corps was still loaded with Downs, tight ends Kamari Morales and Bryson Nesbit and Gavin Blackwell ready to go.

Yet, the Maye-to-receiver connection just didn't work out. Maye played an entire game without throwing a touchdown pass for the first time this season. It was a result of a combination of things, starting with Maye's protection.

The 6'4'', 220-pound quarterback got sacked six times in the game, the most all season. He was forced outside of the pocket often and was unable to work his mobility magic for most of the night, rushing for a season-low of 13 yards.

Maye was also inaccurate at times, missing both Nesbit and Morales for what could've been touchdowns. He finished the game 16-30 with one interception in the red zone. However, his receivers could have helped out more with making crucial plays.

Nesbit's drop on a play ruled a fumble recovered by the Yellow Jackets would've been a first down and put UNC in position to build on its lead. Downs' fourth quarter drop in the end zone would have given the Tar Heels the lead with just over four minutes left in the game.

Although those players have been great for UNC all season long, those plays have to be completed, especially when the offense is struggling to get going.

What stings the most is that this abysmal offensive performance came at the same time as one of the defense's best games all year. Coming out the gate, the defensive front played physical and limited the run while the secondary got their hands on the football, including Storm Duck's second quarter interception.

Despite the defense unraveling in the second half, the first 30 minutes presented a perfect opportunity for UNC to run up the scoreboard for a second time this season, but the offense couldn't answer the call all night.

Elijah Green was the most effective Tar Heel, completing an 80 yard touchdown run on the first offensive snap and having another long touchdown called back. He finished with 92 rushing yards and two scores, but it wasn't enough as the Tar Heels slip to 9-2 and likely knock themselves out of the CFP race.