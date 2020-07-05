AllTarHeels
Four-Star DT Payton Page Announces July Commitment Date; Will He Push UNC to No. 1 in the ACC?

Quierra Luck

The No. 7 defensive tackle for the class of 2021, Payton Page, announced his commitment date over the holiday weekend,

The North Carolina native is choosing between his final three programs Clemson, North Carolina, and Tennessee; he announced his top three mid-April. 

The 6-foot-4, 360-pound defensive tackle is the no. 4 overall player in North Carolina and no. 7 in his position for the class of 2021. For his junior year, Page recorded 71 tackles in 13 games with one fumble recovery.

North Carolina football is currently ranked no. 3 for the 2021 class with 17 commits - only three from outside of NC, JJ Jones of South Carolina, Eli Sutton of Tennessee and highly recruited five-star corner Tony Grimes. With Page's commitment to UNC, Brown, and company will be ranked second in overall recruiting and number one in the ACC; talk about magic in Chapel Hill.

247Sports Evaluation by Charles Power,

Extremely large, big-framed prospect. Has continued to add mass over the course of his junior season. One of the bigger defensive linemen you'll see in the 2021 cycle. Is a strong and naturally nimble athlete capable of making impressive plays behind the line of scrimmage. Shows the ability to push the pocket and overwhelm offensive linemen at the point of attack. Can also use his short area quickness to close on the quarterback or ball carrier. Saw a dip in play from his sophomore to junior seasons and will need to improve his conditioning which would go a long way in helping his consistency on a snap-to-snap basis. Plays high at times, making himself easier to block. Projects as a Power Five starter with the ceiling to develop into an NFL Draft pick over time.

Football

