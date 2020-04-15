Raneiria Dillworth to Announce Commitment Friday; UNC or Alabama?

Raneiria Dillworth, also nicknamed RaRa, is building up the anticipation for is announcement date this Friday.

From Kernersville, NC, Dillworth is a 6'2, 185-pound OLB who is currently ranked as a four-star prospect and no. 13 in NC. During his junior year at Glenn High School, he recorded 198 tackles, five sacks, three blocked punts, three fumble recoveries, and one interception.

Schools such as Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, and UNC have been in heavy competition for the Central Piedmont Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Dillworth's recruitment has been a rollercoaster over the last couple of months; his choices have changed significantly, most notably NCSU being dropped from his top five and replaced with Tennessee. The one constant has been UNC, the only school he visited multiple times; He received an offer from the school in January. Coaches Jay Bateman and Tommy Thigpen have been recruiting Dillworth for Carolina.

His announcement date, April 17th, is a special day for Dillworth, it's his grandmother's birthday.

If Carolina succeeds in securing Dillworth, they will become the second-highest recruiting class, behind Ohio State. UNC will beat out Clemson with 11 four-star recruits; Carolina has yet to receive commit from a 5-star prospect for their 2021 class. In his second year since his return to UNC, Mack Brown has completely revitalized UNC football.

Dillworth's evaluation via 247Sports,

Possesses a thin, lean frame. Has some muscle mass but very little bulk. Will need to add considerable mass to his frame to play linebacker in college, but may not top out over 220 pounds. Is one of the fastest defenders in the 2021 cycle with outstanding track times. Should perform well in combine settings. Transfers that speed over to the field, here he was highly productive as a junior. Makes plays both head-on and in pursuit. Shows good play recognition and arrives at the football quickly. Easily tracks down plays in pursuit and makes tackles behind the line of scrimmage at a high rate. Also shows the ability to cover and play in space. Looks to play with a high energy and effort level. Will need to add strength in addition to the bulk to be a full-time linebacker. Could end up as a hybrid box linebacker/safety type depending on where his size ends up once he's in college strength and conditioning program. Projects as a starter at the Power Five level with the upside of developing into a NFL Draft pick.

