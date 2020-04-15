AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Raneiria Dillworth to Announce Commitment Friday; UNC or Alabama?

Quierra Luck

Raneiria Dillworth, also nicknamed RaRa, is building up the anticipation for is announcement date this Friday.

From Kernersville, NC, Dillworth is a 6'2, 185-pound OLB who is currently ranked as a four-star prospect and no. 13 in NC. During his junior year at Glenn High School, he recorded 198 tackles, five sacks, three blocked punts, three fumble recoveries, and one interception. 

Schools such as Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, and UNC have been in heavy competition for the Central Piedmont Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Dillworth's recruitment has been a rollercoaster over the last couple of months; his choices have changed significantly, most notably NCSU being dropped from his top five and replaced with Tennessee. The one constant has been UNC, the only school he visited multiple times; He received an offer from the school in January. Coaches Jay Bateman and Tommy Thigpen have been recruiting Dillworth for Carolina.

His announcement date, April 17th, is a special day for Dillworth, it's his grandmother's birthday.

If Carolina succeeds in securing Dillworth, they will become the second-highest recruiting class, behind Ohio State. UNC will beat out Clemson with 11 four-star recruits; Carolina has yet to receive commit from a 5-star prospect for their 2021 class. In his second year since his return to UNC, Mack Brown has completely revitalized UNC football. 

Dillworth's evaluation via 247Sports,

Possesses a thin, lean frame. Has some muscle mass but very little bulk. Will need to add considerable mass to his frame to play linebacker in college, but may not top out over 220 pounds. Is one of the fastest defenders in the 2021 cycle with outstanding track times. Should perform well in combine settings. Transfers that speed over to the field, here he was highly productive as a junior. Makes plays both head-on and in pursuit. Shows good play recognition and arrives at the football quickly. Easily tracks down plays in pursuit and makes tackles behind the line of scrimmage at a high rate. Also shows the ability to cover and play in space. Looks to play with a high energy and effort level. Will need to add strength in addition to the bulk to be a full-time linebacker. Could end up as a hybrid box linebacker/safety type depending on where his size ends up once he's in college strength and conditioning program. Projects as a starter at the Power Five level with the upside of developing into a NFL Draft pick.

Crystal balls have been pointing to Dillworth choosing UNC. Where do you think he will land? Let us know in the comments below!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

On this Date, Coach Roy Williams was Hired as the New Basketball Coach for UNC

On this date 17 years ago, Coach Roy Williams returned to Carolina as the head basketball coach.

Quierra Luck

Cole Anthony Does Live Q&A with Doctor Providing Answers and Help with COVID-19

With so many questions surrounding COVID-19, Cole Anthony held a live Q&A with doctors to help spread awareness and answer questions concerning the virus.

Quierra Luck

Coach Bateman on Handling His Defense and the Challenges of Going Virtual

UNC Defensive Coordinator, Jay Bateman, spoke with media today to discuss the challenges he's facing and preparing his team for next season.

Quierra Luck

'05 or '09 Championship... Which Team was Better? David Noel and Danny Green Debate

This question never gets old and it probably never will. There will never be one true answer but what do the players think? Danny Green and David Noel sound off on which team was better.

Quierra Luck

Take a Look: Carolina Football Reveals New Football Facilities

UNC Football has been dropping hints for the past week about a major announcement and they didn't let fans down.

Quierra Luck

Exclusive Interview with Tre Boston: Rebuilding Carolina and Making it Home

Coming to an out of state school wasn't easy but Tre Boston not only conquered his fear but made it his home.

Quierra Luck

Ziaire Williams Announces His Commitment to Stanford

Ziaire Williams had Carolina fans on their edge of their feet with the sudden announcement of his decision date but it seems he chose to stay close to home.

Quierra Luck

Phil Longo, 'Luckily, We haven't Had to Lean on Parents to Push Our Athletes'

UNC football offensive coordinator, Phil Longo, highlights the importance of a family atmosphere to Carolina Football and not needing parents to push their kids, 'We have the leadership.'

Quierra Luck

Santa Clara Transfer, Trey Wertz, Announces Commitment to Notre Dame

Today was decision day for Trey Wertz, and it seems it did come home but not as close as you think. Wertz did join the ACC family but it wasn't Carolina, instead he chose Notre Dame.

Quierra Luck

Who Takes the Scholarship, Kerwin Walton or Ziaire Williams?

With an open roster spot after the transfer of Brandon Huffman, reports reign on who is next to wear Carolina Blue, Ziaire Williams or Kerwin Walton?

Quierra Luck