SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

What Does Roy Cooper's Announcement Mean for UNC Athletics?

Quierra Luck

It seems like you have been wearing your mask!

In a new conference Tuesday afternoon, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that large outdoor venues would open to 7% capacity starting next week, October 2nd. It's also the official ending date of his 'Phase 2.5'; No word has been given if there will be a further progression beyond large venue seating. In the current phase, playgrounds opened, gyms opened to 30%, and gatherings increased to 50 people.

Concerning UNC, Keenan Stadium holds 50,000, and with a 7% cap, 3,570 fans will be allowed to attend. Athletics Director, Bubba Cunningham, released a statement stating that he was thrilled to welcome parents and students back to Keenan stadium.

We are thrilled that we will be able to start welcoming spectators back to Kenan Stadium in October. We are hopeful that the number of people allowed in our stadiums will safely increase as Fall progresses.

We will be incredibly excited to have parents and students back in our stands; they were undoubtedly missed during our season-opener. We are working with health experts and our University on plans for seating, concessions, and continued communication of community standards, with the health of our student-athletes, coaches, and community our top priority.

North Carolina will reap the benefits of the lifted ban on October 10th against Virginia Tech. 

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can UNC Basketball Secure Five-Star Skyy Clark? Heels Gain Predictions for the Guard in Carolina Blue

Top Rival analysts, such as Corey Evans, recently flipped their prediction from Kentucky to Carolina. Can UNC score the top guard?

Quierra Luck

Michael Jordan Buys Spot in Nascar; Bubba Wallace to be His Driver

After just winning an Emmy Sunday night, Michael Jordan now enters a new race, NASCAR.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: 2019-20 Career Stats in Review - Three-Pointers

A look back at career three-pointers for the 2019-20 UNC Basketball roster following the season.

isaacschade

Michael Jordan Wins First Emmy for 'The Last Dance'

Michael Jordan in conjunction with the ESPN 'Last Dance' documentary, won an Emmy in the creative arts category.

Quierra Luck

Three-Star OT Diego Pounds Announces Commitment Date

UNC are in the top four programs waiting to hear the announcement of three-star prospect OT Diego Pounds.

Quierra Luck

Trubisky and the Bears Start 2-0

Few players have more skeptics than Mitchell Trubisky, but he is stepping up to the plate to start the 2020 season.

Jonah Lossiah

Former Tar Heel and NBA Player Ty Lawson Banned from Chinese Basketball

In his second high profile incident, Ty Lawson is now banned from playing basketball in China due to controversial statements.

Quierra Luck

Carolina Unable to Secure Team for Original Bye Week Date; Will Focus on Boston College

North Carolina football has announced it has decided to end their search for a team for September 26th

Quierra Luck

"All Vote, No Play": Historic Piece of Legislation Approved in NCAA's September 16 Vote

The Division I Council approved Eric Reveno's #AllVoteNoPlay proposal to cease all “countable athletically related activities” annually on the November election day.

isaacschade

by

Quierra Luck

‘The Perfect Opener': Reanalyzing UNC’s 1-0 Start

With their second game cancelled, the Tar Heels have another week of practice to review their win against Syracuse.

Jonah Lossiah

by

Quierra Luck