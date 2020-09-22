What Does Roy Cooper's Announcement Mean for UNC Athletics?

It seems like you have been wearing your mask!

In a new conference Tuesday afternoon, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that large outdoor venues would open to 7% capacity starting next week, October 2nd. It's also the official ending date of his 'Phase 2.5'; No word has been given if there will be a further progression beyond large venue seating. In the current phase, playgrounds opened, gyms opened to 30%, and gatherings increased to 50 people.

Concerning UNC, Keenan Stadium holds 50,000, and with a 7% cap, 3,570 fans will be allowed to attend. Athletics Director, Bubba Cunningham, released a statement stating that he was thrilled to welcome parents and students back to Keenan stadium.

We are thrilled that we will be able to start welcoming spectators back to Kenan Stadium in October. We are hopeful that the number of people allowed in our stadiums will safely increase as Fall progresses.

We will be incredibly excited to have parents and students back in our stands; they were undoubtedly missed during our season-opener. We are working with health experts and our University on plans for seating, concessions, and continued communication of community standards, with the health of our student-athletes, coaches, and community our top priority.

North Carolina will reap the benefits of the lifted ban on October 10th against Virginia Tech.

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!