Sam Howell's Historic Season in Photos
Take a look back at North Carolina freshman Sam Howell's record-setting season from the fourth-quarter comeback against South Carolina to the season-best 401 yards and three touchdown passes in the victory over N.C. State.
In all, Howell, the ACC's Rookie of the Year, set the following records:
- Carolina's single-season passing touchdowns (35)
- NCAA true freshman passing touchdowns (35)
- Carolina freshman passing touchdowns (35)
- Carolina freshman passing yardage (3,347)
- Carolina freshman completions (234)
- Carolina freshman attempts (388)
- Carolina touchdown-to-interception (+28)
USA TODAY Sports Photos