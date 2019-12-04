Sam Howell's Historic Season in Photos

Take a look back at North Carolina freshman Sam Howell's record-setting season from the fourth-quarter comeback against South Carolina to the season-best 401 yards and three touchdown passes in the victory over N.C. State.

In all, Howell, the ACC's Rookie of the Year, set the following records:

Carolina's single-season passing touchdowns (35)

NCAA true freshman passing touchdowns (35)

Carolina freshman passing touchdowns (35)

Carolina freshman passing yardage (3,347)

Carolina freshman completions (234)

Carolina freshman attempts (388)

Carolina touchdown-to-interception (+28)

USA TODAY Sports Photos