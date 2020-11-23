Sam Howell: "We Know the Impact Beating Notre Dame Can Have"

For the second time in his two year career, Sam Howell will get the chance to play against a top-two football team when No. 2 Notre Dame comes to Kenan.

“We understand this is a big opportunity for our team,” he said. “It’s a tremendous challenge with a team like Notre Dame. We know the impact a win like this can have on a program. It’s definitely a game we want to win. We’re going to put in all the work. We’re just blessed to be where we are and have the opportunity to play a team like Notre Dame.”

One player that will be a challenge for Howell is Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, who has drawn comparisons to former Clemson defensive star Isaiah Simmons, who played against Howell and the Tar Heels last year, on his way to the NFL.

“I think they have similar frames, similar body types,” Howell said. “They’re both do-it-all players. Both can really play whatever position they want on the defense. You definitely feel the impact of both of those players. I haven’t played against Kyle yet, but he’s a really good player. I’m just looking forward to the opportunity to compete with great players like that. They have great players all over their team and all over the defense.”

North Carolina’s offense will be an interesting matchup for that defense. The Tar Heels have scored 40 or more points in the last four games and appear to be on a roll.

“I think we’re playing more consistent,” Howell said. “We were having some bad quarters on the offensive side of the ball. Lately, we’ve been playing for all four quarters, eliminating penalties that had been killing our drives, playing smarter more consistent football. That’s going to be key going forward.”