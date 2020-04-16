AllTarHeels
Sports Could Return but With One Missing Element, You!

Quierra Luck

Are you prepared to watch sports without fans?

Health experts are now relaying to the public that the possibility of sports returning this year are there, but there can't be any fans involved.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Peter Hamby about the possible return of sports in 2020 and the safest way to do it,

"There's a way of doing that; Nobody comes to the stadium. Put the players in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled. Have them tested every single week and make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their family and just let them play the season out."

But how do the athletes feel about this? On the Road Trippin' Podcast, LeBron James spoke to what it would be like to play without fans, and stated that 'there would be no joy,'

"Having a game without fans — what is the word 'sport' without 'fan'? There's no excitement. There's no crying. There's no joy. There's no back-and-forth. So to get back on the floor, I would love it," James said. "Get out there and get back on the floor, 5-on-5. But we can do that in scrimmages. Let's just go to each other's practice facility, put out a camera, and just scrimmage and Livestream it. But until the fans can come back ... I just don't know how we can imagine a sporting event without fans. It's a weird dynamic."

How would you feel about sports continuing without fans? Let us know in the comment below if you would tune in!

